Top 5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters

Genshin Impact has around fifteen new characters waiting to join its roster - many confirmed and some only rumored.

While a few of these characters will likely end up in the next update, there is not much to go on for the rest. The following are some of the most anticipated characters and ones that Genshin Impact fans may see sooner rather than later.

Genshin Impact's most anticipated characters

Ayaka

Image via genshin-impact.fandom.com

The princess of the Kamisato House. She occasionally practices swordsmanship so that she can pass time by slicing every falling snowflake floating around her on a snowy day.

Birthday: September 28th

Constellation: Unknown

Element: Cryo

Advertisement

Weapon: Sword

Rumored to be the first 5-Star banner character of Genshin Impact's 1.4 updates, Ayaka was playable in the game's first closed beta. Players have been expecting her to be added to the game for quite some time, and eventually the rumors will be proven true.

YaoYao

Image via gamewith.net

Cute. Like a nice little finch

Birthday: Unknown

Constellation: Unknown

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Catalyst

Another child character similar to Klee, Diona, and Qiqi, YaoYao is rumored to be the first playable Dendro character in Genshin Impact. Not much is known other than she is a chef who studied under Xiangling. There is no defined release date for YaoYao, but leakers have found her model files in the game.

Rosaria

Image Via Sportskeeda

Ahaha, you want to know about the secrets of Sister Rosaria? That... I cannot tell you. Though my impression is not bad — certainly better than a certain someone whose name I won't bother to mention. She's honest with herself. She casts off that which she has no time for and she doesn't feign motivation for affairs that do not interest her.

Advertisement

Birthday: Unknown

Constellation: Unknown

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

Genshin Impact players have been longing for Rosaria ever since her first appearance in The Chalk Prince and the Dragon storyline. Cold, ruthless, and a fashion sense that does not quite fit her occupation as a nun, Rosaria has certainly made an impact on the Genshin Impact community.

Hu Tao

Hu Tao

Little is known about Hu Tao, but most characters who talk about her have a negative impression of her. She is typically described as a cheeky prankster who always causes trouble, and Qiqi's character stories say she has a very "punch-able face" due to Hu Tao's insistence on burying the zombie.

Birthday: Unknown

Constellation: Unknown

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Polearm

Advertisement

As good as confirmed to be a banner character before Genshin Impact 1.4 drops, Hu Toa is the 77th manager of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. She is unliked by many other characters in the game, especially Qiqi. From what stats have leaked, she seems to be a bit of a tank.

Dainsleif

Dainsleif

Dainsleif is a man of mysterious origins but claims to have knowledge of fate itself.

Birthday: Unknown

Constellation: Unknown

Element: Hydro (alleged)

Weapon: Sword (alleged)

Genshin Impact's Dainsleif has been around for quite some time as the narrator of the Teyvat Storyline Trailer and Collected Miscellany videos. He was first introduced inside the game during the "Bough Keeper: Dainsleif" World Quest. Players have been eagerly awaiting his arrival as a playable character ever since he was announced as one on a September 27th, 2020 livestream.