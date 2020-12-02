Top 5 attachments for weapons in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments in Black Ops Cold War are integral to any weapon, and stats such as effective damage range are important buffs.

The importance of stats or attachments in Black Ops Cold War weapons will vary depending on the class. However, some stats are universally great to have, and some added importance should be given to them.

5 best attachments for weapons in Black Ops Cold War

#5 Compensators/Suppressors

The first unlocked compensator will provide a boost to control without any negatives (Image via Treyarch)

Compensators in any class can provide much-needed boosts to recoil control. Whether it's recoil for horizontal or vertical, the stats are great regardless of the weapon type. Much of the time, the first unlocked compensator will provide a boost to control without any negatives.

A suppressor is a muzzle option that doesn't provide a lot of great stats aside from muzzle flash concealment. However, it's not the stats that a suppressor is used for. Rather, the silent practicality it brings can be useful on any weapon in the game. It's up to the player to choose between the two.

#4 Damage Range Barrels

Advertisement

Players should look for barrels that provide pure effective damage range and some bullet velocity (Image via Treyarch)

Most weapon classes have a couple of options for barrels that increase the effective damage range. There are variations in terms of how much effective range is added and what stats go along. For the most part, the barrels that provide pure effective damage range and some bullet velocity are the best.

The effective damage range can go up to 150%, and the bullet velocity can go up to 50% in tandem with the damage range. It can certainly be worth having both, and the effective damage range is always a must.

#3 Recoil Control Grips

Grip options can add anything from melee quickness to sprint move speed (Image via Treyarch)

Grip options in Black Ops Cold War are varied and can add anything from melee quickness, sprint move speed, and control. The best underbarrel grips for most weapons are the ones that provide massive boosts to vertical and horizontal recoil.

Advertisement

The negatives to those grips in Black Ops Cold War are nothing compared to the control boosts.

#2 Elastic Wraps

The wrap gives the ability to dropshot (Image via Treyarch)

For the handle slots, the final wrap has a ton of stats that are hard to ignore in Black Ops Cold War. First, the elastic wraps provide a huge bonus to ADS speed, at around 30%, and almost doubles the base flinch resistance.

To top it off, the wrap gives the ability to dropshot. As for negatives, it only really affects sprint-to-fire time and shooting move speed.

#1 Sights

Sights make a great difference in accuracy for any weapon (Image via Treyarch)

Sights are perhaps the most important attachments in Call of Duty and Black Ops Cold War. Many players utilize sights to keep their aim universal across weapons or to gain extra zoom on a weapon. Regardless of sight preference, they can make a massive difference in accuracy for any weapon.