Top 5 Battle Royale Games like Fortnite

Top 5 games like 'Fortnite.'

The Battle Royale genre has taken the world of gaming by storm. Featuring survival, exploration, and scavenging elements in a last-man-standing format, the Battle Royale genre is a popular choice among gamers.

To a certain extent, a significant amount of credit for popularising this genre goes to Fortnite. That being said, apart from Fortnite, there are many other hits in this gaming category as well.

The Battle Royale genre, in its current state, is diverse and offers a ton to explore. On that note, this article features a list of five other free-to-play Battle Royale games like Fortnite.

1) BattleLands Royale

Battlelands Royale

BattleLands Royale is a third-person shooting game. Compared to other games in the battle royale genre, Battlelands Royale is smaller in size. Players in this game land in groups of 32 per game. One game usually lasts for around 3 to 10 minutes, as the map is compact.

The game is relatively straight-forward, and provides a fun-to-play Battle Royale experience. The mechanics of Battlelands Royale are pretty standard as well: shrinking zones, last one standing alive wins, etc.

Gameplay durations of Battlelands Royale are usually short due to the aggressive playing styles of most players.

2) Call of Duty: WarZone

Call of Duty: Warzone

Unless you are not an esports person, you would have probably heard about 'Call of Duty: Warzone.' The game has become popular in a short period since its release.

The mechanics of any Call of Duty game are pretty standard. In essence, you are a soldier on a battlefield, with guns and ammo on you, and your mission would be to achieve your objectives while eliminating your enemies.

In the multiplayer version of Call of Duty, you battle it out with 150 other players to be the last player standing.

3) Counter-Strike Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Words may not be enough to describe the versatility of the Counterstrike franchise. The game has become a classic and what some may call a 'Timeless Experience.'

That is not without a good reason, though. Counter-strike has now been around for over five years and shows absolutely no signs of fading out anytime soon. In fact, with the ongoing COVID-19 global epidemic, the classic 'CounterSrike: Global Offensive' has picked back up on its popularity.

The 'Counterstrike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)' multiplayer game is slightly different from other Battle Royale games. You drop in teams of two, one group is CT, i.e., counter-terrorists, and the other is terrorists. Both sides have different sets of weapons that offer various advantages.

Terrorists spawn with the simple objective of planting a bomb, while the counter-terrorists aim to stop the bomb from being planted. Winning a CS: GO game depends on a team completing their objective before the other side does.

The game is fast-paced, and lasts for around 5 to 10 minutes in casual lobbies.

4) The Darwin Project

The Darwin Project

Games like Fortnite are fun, but what if you had the option to play a game like Fortnite, and also travel back in time?

That is what 'The Darwin Project' offers. This battle royale game takes you back into the ice age, where you are equipped with primitive weapons such as bows and arrows.

If you are too bored shooting your AR's and shotguns, and think you may need a break, this game might just be the perfect escape for you, and a chance to explore something new.

5) H1Z1

H1Z1

When the best battle royale games are thought of, most players will list down 'Fortnite' or 'PUBG.' However, not too long ago, there was a revolution that sparked the idea of all Battle Royale game modes that we know of today.

The H1Z1 game provided one of the earliest battle royale gaming experiences. H1Z1 was initially all about survival. However, with the addition of a mode called "King of the hill" that quickly turned out to be a popular one, H1Z1 experienced a massive influx of gamers.

The game may be old now, but as the saying goes: "Experiences are forever." The H1Z1 experience is one you may not want to miss out on!