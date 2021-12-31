Top 5 best Coin Master levels for cards

Completing card sets is an essential part of ranking up in Coin Master. Aside from some pretty standard cards, cards are generally found in chests. These card sets pave the way to unlock various items and even some special levels.

Players can buy different treasure chests at various levels in Coin Master. These levels are called Boom Villages. Players are advised to spend extra time in Boom Villages and not build at their full pace. Extra spins and treasure chests are the two main benefits offered by Boom Villages.

There are 117 Boom Villages across the first 350 levels of Coin Master. This article lists the best Boom Villages for new players to take advantage of.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Boom Villages to get cards in Coin Master

The building costs of villages go up as players progress in Coin Master. This list includes the top 5 Boom Villages at the start of the game, as players will spend quite a while in Boom Villages at higher levels anyway, given their high building costs.

Players should take their time building the villages mentioned on this list to unlock and gain rewards from as many chests as possible. This will help them progress faster through Coin Master, including the other non-Boom Village levels.

1) Lv.20 "The Arctic"

Building Cost: 60 Million

As the first Boom Village in the game, the treasure chests available at this level are essential. Upgrading their first pet Foxy, building towards the Rhino, and some extra coins and spins are things Coin Master players should look forward to at this level.

2) Lv.27 "Columbus"

Building Cost: 69.7 Million

The treasure chests here are themed according to the name "Columbus." Not a lot of new unlocks to look forward to, but the scale of coins and spins is exponentially more extensive than in the chests at Lv.20. Cards for Rhino, Tiger and Foxy are all available at this level.

3) Lv.45 "Musketeers"

Building Cost: 205 Million

Musketeers is an essential level as it marks the first level in Coin Master, where players can get their hands on many actionable resources without using the slot machines. These mainly include shields and raid opportunities. The supply of spins, coins and upgrade cards continues here.

4) Lv.51 "Japan"

Building Cost: 282.9 Million

This level's treasure chests and other rewards are focused chiefly on providing coins to players. Most players speed through this level without trying to generate any extra coins at all.

Players are advised to maintain a regular raid, attack and slot machine routine even though they may gain a lot of coins from the treasure chests and be tempted to build as many villages as possible with those coins. Keeping that money safe will allow players to avoid getting stuck at higher levels in the game.

Many new card sets along with Gold Treasure chests become available. This includes substantial amounts of upgrade cards along with gold.

5) Lv.65 "Olympus"

Building Cost: $542.6 Million

This is the level where the card set for Tiger ends. This is the last Boom VIllage under 1 Billion building cost, so players are advised to wait it out here and fill their treasury to maximum capacity before they progress as they will require all the help they can get to progress through the next couple of levels. Card sets for advanced creatures and Magic Chests finally become available here.

A general set of rules to always follow at a Boom Village is to use spins sparingly, conduct regular raids, and always try to keep your Pets as active as possible. Effectively leveraging Coin Master's various rewards and Boom Villages is a tried and tested method for Coin Master leaderboards.

