The prowess of Fire-Type Pokemon attracts many trainers. Some competent ones become Fire-Type Pokemon specialists.

This type of a Pokemon is potent in battles. They have devastating and hard-hitting attacks. Such attacks may also cause an opposing Pokemon to be inflicted with the Burn status effect. This reduces the Pokemon's H.P. every turn and reduces their Attack stat. Thus, some trainers decide to become specialists in Fire-Type Pokemon.

From the Elite Four to normal trainers, the anime has featured several trainers who specialize in this type of Pokemon. This list will discuss five best trainers who mastered the Fire-Type.

5 best Fire-Type Pokemon trainers in the anime

#5 - Kiawe

Kiawe is a student at the Pokemon School of Melemele Island and one of Ash's classmates. He owns a Z-Ring and a Firium Z. He uses the Z-Move, Inferno Overdrive with the help of his Charizard, Turtonator, and Alolan Marowak. Kiawe's dream is to become the Akala Island's Kahuna.

#4 - Flannery

Flannery is the Gym Leader of the Lavaridge Gym. She gives out the Heat badge to trainers who defeat her. Although inexperienced, she is enthusiastic about her role as a Gym Leader. She uses Sandstorm and Smog's moves to distract her opponents before hitting them with a Fire-Type attack. Torkoal and Magcargo are her mainstay Pokemon.

#3 - Blaine

Blaine is the brilliant Gym Leader of the Cinnabar Gym. He gives the Volcano Badge to trainers who defeat him. He crafted a battle strategy around his Gym's volcanic location, which suits his Fire-Type Pokemon. The battle between Ash's Charizard and Blaine's Magmar is still one of the most thrilling battles in the anime.

#2 - Malva

Malva is a member of the Kalos Elite Four. She was also a member of Team Flare before it disbanded. Malva was the final trainer that Alain faced after defeating nine powerful trainers. She faced his Mega Charizard X with Mega Houndoom. Although Malva was defeated, her Mega Houndoom's powerful attacks such as Flamethrower and Dark Pulse left quite the impression.

#1 - Flint

Flint is the member of the Sinnoh Elite Four. He is a confident trainer and a prolific user of defensive strategies. Flint even challenged Cynthia, the Sinnoh League Champion, for the title. Although he lost, Flint's Infernape managed to defeat two of Cynthia's Pokemon before falling to her Garchomp. His Infernape knows powerful moves such as Overheat and Thunder Punch.