Top five best gun combinations in PUBG Mobile Lite

Due to the lesser variety of guns, choosing the best combination is a task that can be complicated in PUBG Mobile Lite.

In this article, we have featured five of the best gun combinations for the lite version of the game.

Due to the excessive minimum system requirement of PUBG Mobile, the game's developers released the lite version in March 2017. This allowed users with low-end mobiles to play the game. The lite version has a smaller map, which translates to a lesser amount of graphic rendering that your device needs to do, as well fewer players in the lobby (40, instead of 100), which also works to lessen the load on the network as well as the device.

As the variety of available guns is narrower in PUBG Mobile Lite, choosing the best combination is a task that can be complicated. Like all other versions, the best combination of guns in PUBG Mobile Lite would be one which allows for effective shooting for both short and long-range assaults.

In this article, we have featured the five best gun combos that are suitable for PUBG Mobile Lite, in ascending order

5. Scar-L gun and Mini-14: The Scar-L is a commonly used AR with decent all-round capabilities, which makes it a suitable weapon for short to mid-range shooting. On the other hand, the Mini-14 is a DMR that can be used when you cannot lay your hands on any of the other rifles mentioned below.

4. M16A4 and SKS: The M16A4 pips its close competitors to become the third-most suitable AR for PUBG Mobile Lite. This is because of its fire-rate and range, which makes it a more suitable AR for short to mid-range combats than the Scar-L or the SMG Tommy gun. The SKS, on the other hand, is a decent DMR that can be used in the absence of better options.

3. M249 and KAR98: The M249 is the highest-ranking SMG in this list, which is because of its all-round capabilities and the incredibly-high magazine capacity (100). It is one of the most effective short-range guns available in PUBG Mobile Lite, and is also the favorite of many professional gamers. On the other hand, the KAR 98 is the best non-drop sniper available in the game, and hence, these two guns make for an easy-to-assemble and effective combination in PUBG Mobile Lite.

2. M416 and M24: While the M416 is an overall better AR than the AKM, with better range and stability, it is the AKM’s damage, fire-rate and the overall suitability for short-range assaults that makes it top the list. Similarly, as most users will only rarely come across the AWM, the M24 is the second-best sniper rifle that you can use in order to create an effective gun combination, though it is also available only via crates!

1. AKM and AWM: When it comes to short range ARs, the AKM is the best one available in PUBG Mobile Lite. Its drawbacks, such as the high recoil and less gun stability, are perfectly balanced when your secondary weapon is the dreaded Sniper AWM. This is assuming you are lucky enough to get your hands on it, as the AWM is only available via drop crates. Regardless, using the AKM for short-range shooting and the AWM for long and mid-range sniping is one of the most lethal combinations that you can use in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Note: If you get the AWM, it does not mean that the only effective and best combination in which it can be used is with an AKM. These rankings only gives you an idea of the best short and long range weapon combinations that are available to you in PUBG Mobile Lite, so just because you have an M416 does not mean that you let go of the chance to use it with an AWM! That would be downright dull!