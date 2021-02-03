When the original Red Dead Redemption came out in 2010, the gaming community was pleasantly surprised by how much Rockstar Games had grown as storytellers. In comparison, there was no doubt that the publisher's dedication to providing solid, massive AAA games with immaculate polish, their storytelling was on full display with Red Dead Redemption 2.

The 2010 game had very little to do with 2004's Red Dead Revolver and told John Marston's story. While many believed the 2010 title to Rockstar's magnum opus, the sequel/prequel, Red Dead Redemption II, would double down on the direction the game took and delivered an even more fulfilling experience.

Red Dead Redemption 2 truly is one of Rockstar's best work and succeeds in various areas. However, the bedrock of a Rockstar Games title is in its missions, of which there are plenty of great ones in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Top 5 best missions from Red Dead Redemption 2

5) A Quiet Time

Perhaps there are only a handful of missions in the history of gaming that can evoke a sense of nostalgia and delight, like Red Dead Redemption 2's fantastic mission, "A Quiet Time."

After Lenny narrowly escapes a lynching in Strawberry, he returns to Horshoe Overlook and is visibly shaken, and tells of Micah being captured. Dutch asks Arthur to take Lenny to Valentine and have drinks to calm Lenny's nerves with a quiet night out.

It only takes a couple of drinks and more for Arthur and Lenny's drunken adventures to rise to great comedic heights. From hallucinating everyone in the bar as Lenny to drunkenly escaping the law, this mission truly is a major highlight of the game. It showcases just how why Arthur Morgan is the most beloved protagonist in a Rockstar Games title.

4) Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern

Just the ride alone from the camp to the Braithwaite Manor is alone to send shivers down the players' spines. The mission is a fantastic, traditional western shootout as Dutch's gang descends on the Braithwaite Manor and rains down blood, bullets, and vengeance upon its inhabitants.

After John's son, Jack, is kidnapped by the Braithwaites, the gang has little choice left but to abandon their hunt for gold and retrieve Jack. For the first time in the game, the shootout turns incredibly violent with Dutch, letting his dark sideshow and murdering everything in his path.

Red Dead Redemption 2 truly reaches some incredibly cinematic heights, and this mission is the perfect showcase for it.

3) My Last Boy

Red Dead Redemption 2 could have just as easily faltered if Rockstar Games had decided to solely focus on action and cinematic moments. Instead, the focus, always are the characters and the conflicts that they must wrestle with.

Dutch, perhaps one of the greatest characters in gaming history, is tested time and time again and must wrestle with the difficult choices he must make. For the longest time, Arthur relied on Dutch to show him the way and begins to doubt his ways and see through the teacher's mask.

During the events of this mission, Arthur begins to look beyond the gang and hopefully salvage some honor and good that he has left. This mission truly tugs at the player's heartstrings and has plenty in the way of cinematic action.

As Arthur leads the charge against Cornwall Kersone and Tar, the player can't help but marvel at the masterful storytelling.

2) American Venom

The Epilogue to Red Dead Redemption 2 sees John trying to make a quiet life for himself and his family, Abigail and Jack. However, before John Marston can truly put his past to rest, there is one man left that he must takedown.

After John learns of Micah's whereabouts, he sets off on a quest for vengeance and avenge the lives of Arthur, Hosea, Lenny, and others of the gang. Egged on by the brilliant score of Woody Jackson, American Venom is just about the most badass mission in gaming history.

The mission caps off an absolute rollercoaster of a Red Dead Redemption journey and a great bookend to a truly brilliant game.

1) Red Dead Redemption

Before the epilogue, the final mission is an understatement to say that everything comes to a head in Red Dead Redemption. It is one emotional gut-punch after the other as the player sees their favorite characters meet their fates towards the end of the game.

The entire mission is rife with drama and action as Arthur attempts to get John, Abigail, and the rest to safety, all the while everything crumbles around him. Dutch finally descends into villainy and takes up arms against Arthur by the end.

The mission truly is a great example of just how to end a game and hits just about every emotional beat you can think of.