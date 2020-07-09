5 best new Games of 2020 so far

It has been a great year for games, with multiple ''Game of The Year' contenders already released.

Here, we take a look at 5 of the best new releases of 2020.

Doom Eternal

2020 has been a great year for gaming so far, with AAA studios as well as Indie developers bringing the best games to the market. We've only reached the halfway point of the year, and there have already been several 'Game of The Year' contenders.

With the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, and Halo Infinite, it does look like 2020 will be a solid year in gaming.

Here, we look at 5 of the Best New Games of 2020 so far. There were several games worth noting, but these 5 stand out the most.

Top 5 Games of 2020 so far

5) Final Fantasy VII Remake

Fans of the original Final Fantasy had extremely high expectations from Square Enix's remake of the beloved classic.

Final Fantasy VII isn't merely just a remaster with a better texture, it is a complete revamp of the original game. It adds several new elements to the game, including new characters and subplots.

Players who have never tried a Final Fantasy game owe it to themselves to try the Final Fantasy VII Remake, as it can become a great introduction to the franchise.

4) Half-Life: Alyx

VR technology seems like it hadn't fully been taken advantage of until Half-Life: Alyx. It is simply one of the most impressive games of 2020 and makes full use of the advanced VR tech available.

The only reason why Half-Life: Alyx isn't higher on the list is because it cannot be played without a dedicated VR setup. A VR headset and setup can be expensive and hard to come by.

However, Half-Life: Alyx will be a landmark moment in gaming for making strides with VR technology.

3) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing console that offers great first-party games. The console has multiple system-sellers like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario: Odyssey and now Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It can be argued that most games rely on minute-to-minute exciting, action gameplay but Animal Crossing takes a completely different approach.

It is one of the most laid-back games ever made, and best enjoyed while relaxing. No other game can come close to the level of zen that Animal Crossing: New Horizons can deliver.

2) The Last of Us Part II

Considered the best game for the PS3, The Last of Us was a giant success for both Sony and Naughty Dog. The expectations from the sequel were sky-high, and Naughty Dog did not disappoint.

While the game has been divisive, to say the least for the fans, the game's artistic value cannot be denied. The game is divisive by design and pushes the boundary of what was possible with video game narratives.

The Last of Us Part II might not be for everyone, as it is an overwhelmingly dark and brutal game, but is nonetheless one of the best games for the PS4.

1) Doom Eternal

The 2016 Doom by id Software was a return to form for the developers as well as the game franchise. It reminded the younger generation of gamers of what makes a first-person shooter fun.

Doom Eternal improved on every possible aspect of the 2016 reboot and delivered a relentlessly excellent game. The game rarely ever takes a bad step and is a blast from start to end.

The game is faster, more brutal, and more aggressive than any other first-person shooters in the market and is one heck of a sequel.