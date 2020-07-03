Fortnite: Top 5 best places to land in Season 3

The 13.20 update has brought gradual map changes that are set to continue over the next few weeks.

We look at the best locations in terms of loot and landing area, as far as the current map is concerned.

Credit: youtube.com

The 13.20 update of Fortnite has changed the map to a great extent. With further changes expected over the next few weeks, gamers will have to change their landing spots and approaches as well. Let's discuss the former in this article.

Credit: forbes.com

Best landing spots in Fortnite

While some old, high loot areas like the Frenzy Farm and Steamy Stacks are still quite useful, most of these locations are flooded, and might require a swim, which is always dangerous. Further, the new map layout might make it difficult to get to your trusted loot spots, so that is also something you need to consider.

Credit: gamesradar.com

Further, there are certain new locations that have emerged as decent looting options in Fortnite. In our opinion, the best location strikes a good balance between good loot and the number of people who land there. In this article, we take a general look at the five best places to land in the current Fortnite map.

5. The Fortilla

While the number of people who land near a location majorly depends on the random trajectory of the plane, the Fortilla is at the southwest-most corner of the Fortnite map. That means it will not be too crowded in most games, and you can go around collecting loot at the beginning of the game.

Credit: express.co.uk

The one thing to consider is that the area is highly flooded, and moving around from one place to another might require you to swim. However, if careful and alert, you can gain some high quality loot here!

4. Pawntoon

Pawntoon is no longer a secret in Fortnite, but you need to be incredibly lucky to find it in the first place! It is a secret loot boat which appears randomly along the edges on the Fortnite map, and contains some of the best loot in every game.

Credit: trackercdn.com

While some users swear to finding it more often along the northwest edges —off the mainland — it spawns randomly, so there is no particular secret to finding it!

3. The Yacht

While other locations such as the Frenzy Farm have been good since the beginning of last season, the Yacht is one of the few locations that got a chest upgrade and is still overlooked by most players.

The Yacht is now bigger, has better loot and is tucked away in the northmost corner of the Fortnite map. It is perfect, especially when the trajectory of the plane is at a decent distance from it.

2. Catty Corner

Catty Corner has consistently proved to be an ideal location to land in Fortnite. There is plenty of good loot, and once you kill the henchmen and win the boss fight, there are weapons like Kit’s shotgun and the Shockwave launcher to gain.

Credit: forbes.com

Further, Catty Corner is quite some distance away from the center of the map, which along with the loot should give you a distinct advantage over others.

1. Rickety Rig

Like Catty Corner, Rickety Rig has also been a good spot to land for quite some time. Further, the next few weeks might be the last few times you can land on it, with as the area is gradually submerging under water.

Credit: fortniteinsider.com

This, however, has had little to no impact on the loot, and there are plenty of little islands nearby with high quality loot. The location is also ideal, with it being a bit to the east of Fortilla. Overall, the Rickety Rig has always given the best quality of loot in Fortnite. Also, considering the fact that it might get submerged soon, these might be the last few weeks when you can enjoy the many perks of this location.