×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 Best Racing Games for PS4

Anuj Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    21 Mar 2019, 15:15 IST

Image courtesy: Pcgamesn website
Image courtesy: Pcgamesn website

There has been a lot of talk about battle royale genre of games on PS4 platform, we have seen games like Fortnite rise to glory but the racing game genre has not been behind, things are looking really great for the racing fans out there. The rest of 2019 will welcome great set of racing games in the scene. However, there is something for everyone, from arcade lovers to simulation racer right now.

There are many aspects which make racing games the best, like in-game handling, tracks and roads, game engine etc. We have grouped together the best racing games based on varied number of criteria to make things easy for you.

#1 GT Sport


Image courtesy: Playstation website
Image courtesy: Playstation website

Gran Turismo wasn't the best game at the start of its journey back 1997. Developers Polyphony Digital worked their way to improve the game and in time the title became one of the best on the PlayStation platform.

GT Sport comes to the PS4 with 162 cars and 27 different tracks in total. The game is very immersive and has top of the line graphics. There is option of concept cars and esports mode in game. It also supports Virtual Reality(VR), if you are into that.

The Singleplayer mode of the game has GT League which comes in four new categories namely F150 Raptor Survival, J-Sport Meeting, La Festa Cavallino and Gr.3 Endurance Series. However, it is noteworthy that these four sub-category game modes were not introduced in the game by default but were part of a later game patch. The patch also brought forward ten new cars, eight new track layouts and four new GT League events. The new cars include Dodge Viper GTS, Ferrari 512 BB, Ferrari 330 P4, the 2006 Ford GT, Jaguar XJ13, Lamborghini Diablo GT, McLaren F1, Toyota 2000GT, Toyota FT-1 and Toyota Supra RZ. Gran Turismo is available for Rs.2499 on PlayStation's official site.


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Leisure Reading
Anuj Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast, football fan and a keen gamer. "The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary" - Harvey Specter
5 Best PS4 Racing Games That Will Boost Your Adrenaline
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Upcoming PS4 games in 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Best Xbox One Racing Games 
RELATED STORY
5 Best Open World Games for the PS4 in 2018
RELATED STORY
6 Best Football Games Available on PC, Mobile and PS4
RELATED STORY
Top 5 PS3 games on the PS4
RELATED STORY
5 Best PS4 Survival Games You Should Play atleast Once
RELATED STORY
Top 10 PC, PS4, Xbox One Games of 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cheap PS4 Games That Won't Pinch Your Pocket
RELATED STORY
5 Best Car Racing Games for PC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us