Top 5 best skins from Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite's Chapter 2 brought a lot of significant changes to the game. It also brought more licensing deals for a hugely varied set of skins.

With so many new cosmetics released over the entire course of Chapter 2, there have been a number of excellent choices. What are some of the best?

Fortnite Chapter 2's best skins so far

#5 - Wolverine

Wolverine

It is hard to imagine what fan reaction was like when the announcement of the Marvel deal with Fortnite hit. While many younger players were undoubtedly excited about their fan-favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe show up, slightly older players were drooling over the rock stars from the 80s and 90s.

That means the X-Men. There is one character that always comes to mind when people think of the X-Men. Wolverine is a hugely popular Marvel character even now. Seeing the hairy, little Canadian with the adamantium claws in Fortnite was enough to bring a tear to one's eyes.

#4 - Chaos Agent

Chaos Agent

The leader of A.L.T.E.R. definitely has a style all his own, quickly earning the favor of players world-wide. Reminiscent of Slenderman, Chaos Agent has an unsettling look about him.

Seen throughout Chatper 2, Season 1 and 2, Chaos Agent actually made his first appearance in Chapter 1, Season X on a movie poster in Gotham City. Still counts as a best skin for Chapter 2 since his skin was not available for players until then.

#3 - The Predator

The Predator

Fortnite's most recent addition, The Predator strikes an imposing figure on the island. The Predator, with its full arsenal of weapons and gadgets, is a sight to behold. Even now, players are scrambling to unlock the skin and collect anything and everything associated with it.

Players will see tons of Predators on Fortnite's island in the coming weeks. Just watch.

#2 - Lexa

Lexa

Lexa is the first anime-style skin to hit Fortnite, much to the delight of players. Initially appearing as a teenage girl, she transforms into the impressive Mechafusion upon reaching Level 79 in Chapter 2, Season 5. While her teenage appearance is cute, it is the Mechafusion that is really noteworthy.

#1 - Midas

Midas

Midas is still one of the most searched about characters and skins in Fortnite. He has been the focus of much of Chapter 2. A Legendary skin with some great looking styles, Midas also can turn any weapon or vehicle he touches to gold.

Classy, calm, and deadly. Midas may be a villain in the Fortnite universe, but he does it with a style that players crave.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.