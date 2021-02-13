Being good at MiHoYo's popular open-world RPG title, Genshin Impact entirely revolves around making a balanced DPS and Support characters team. Genshin Impact packs a variety of 20 characters, each suitable for one of the three meta role types in Genshin Impact, namely Main DPS, Sub-DPS and Support.

Support Characters in Genshin Impact includes healers, buffers, and controllers. If one wants to progress through the team without any hassles, it is feasible to have at least two support characters.

Genshin Impact Support characters are often overlooked. Players tend to fill their four-person roster with DPS and Sub-DPS characters. However, that does not go per the game's golden rule, i.e. one can make any DPS character work if and only if the rest of the team is built to support the DPS characters accordingly.

This article outlines the five best Support characters in Genshin Impact.

5 best support characters in Genshin Impact

1. Bennet

Bennett

Element: Pyro (Fire)

Rarity: ★★★★

Weapon: Sword

Rating (Support): SS

Bennet poses as an effective healer in Genshin Impact as his Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage heals party members every second if their health is equal to or drops below 70.

2. Venti

Venti

Element: Anemo (Wind)

Rarity: ★★★★★

Weapon: Bow

Rating (Support): SS

Venti poses as an effective controller in Genshin Impact as her Elemental Burst: Skyward Sonnet launches enemies into the air, allowing party members to reposition easily.

3. Diona

Diona

Element: Cryo (Frost)

Rarity: ★★★★

Weapon: Bow

Rating (Support): SS

Diona poses as an effective healer in Genshin Impact as part of her ability Signature Mix creates a Drunker Mist that damages enemies inside it and heals allies inside it.

4. Jean

Jean

Element: Anemo (Wind)

Rarity: ★★★★★

Weapon: Sword

Rating (Support): SS

Jean poses as an effective controller alongside being one of the most potent healers in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Burst: Dandelion Breeze launches surrounding enemies into the air while restoring party members' health.

5. Qiqi

Qiqi

Element: Cryo (Frost)

Rarity: ★★★★★

Weapon: Sword

Rating (Support): S

Qiqi poses another effective healer in Genshin Impact as her Elemental Skill: Herald of Frost heals party members as Qiqi dishes out damage to enemies through regular and charged attacks.