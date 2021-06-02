Top 5 board games that can be played on Android devices

Players can relive their childhood by playing these classic board games on smartphones!

Players can also create virtual groups by inviting friends from the contact list or online. The popularity of these board game apps was bolstered after people were forced to stay back home due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. You can easily get engrossed in unlimited fun these classic games provide, with a digital twist!

Top 5 Board Games For Android Devices!

1) Ludo King

Ludo King is a recent board game sensation for Android devices that players can enjoy with friends and family. It is a multiplayer game, and sharing a code connects players together on the same board. Roll the dice to begin the fun and chat with other players on the board too. There are multiple modes too. Ludo King recorded a huge number of downloads during the pandemic to help people deal with lockdown monotony!

2) Monopoly

Monopoly always rules the contest for a classic board game. Hasbro has published the app version for all Android and iOS Devices. Players trade in properties through virtual money to build houses and hotels. The goal is to bankrupt the opponent by getting rent and making them irrelevant. It’s a great time pass, and the traditional play in equally fun in its latest digitalized version.

3) Pictionary

Pictionary is a classic game with an undisputed formula of comedy. Players can sketch out the weirdest things, and the teammate needs to guess it. It’s that simple!

The digital version of this board game includes two modes and offers numerous prizes and words. Millions of players engage in this to sharpen their guessing skills. Plan an online friends party over this board game for lots of entertainment.

4) Scrabble Go

Why does Scrabble Go leads the spectators’ choice for the best word game? Two reasons: Scrabble Go app features a pass and play option. Secondly, it has the iconic Scrabble board and tiles.

It’s an handy replacement for the tabletop version. Battling with friends over the right anticipation of words is fun. Scrabble infuses a tsunami of words crafting in the minds and helps in developing mental agility as well. Fanatics of word board games must surely have it on their mobile devices.

5) The Game of Life

The Game of Life is an easy to play dice roller game. Players explore animated characters at a speedy pace to witness distinct victory combinations. Fascinating characters hopping into the digital version of this board game is a real break-through. Fans of this board game can experience sheer delight with the app for sure. It is a luck-based board game and a great option to involve families and kids for more fun.

