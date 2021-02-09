Top 5 bow users in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact currently has six different bow users across five Elements. Similar to the six catalyst users, one of the bow users is pure trash. The other five are all relatively excellent.

Genshin Impact Top 5 bow characters

#5 - Diona

Diona

"A young lady who has inherited trace amounts of non-human blood. She is the incredible popular bartender of the Cat's Tail tavern."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: January 18th

Constellation: Feles

Diona is the best 4-star healer in Genshin Impact and an overall excellent Utility with her ability to shield herself and other characters. Her Druken Mist deals AoE Cryo damage and heals players within its radius.

#4 - Fischl

Fischl

"A mysterious girl who calls herself 'Prinzessin der Verurteilung' and travels with a night raven named Oz."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: May 27th

Constellation: Corvus

At one time, Fischl would have topped this list but has since dropped with the release of the current top three. Still, she remains a solid sub-DPS in Genshin Impact with powerful Electro DMG and her ability to summon Oz to help attack foes.

#3 - Tartaglia

Tartaglia

"No. 11 of The Harbingers, also known as 'Childe.' His name is highly feared on the battlefield."

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: July 20th

Constellation: Monoceros Caeli

The only character to be a combination bow user and melee DPS, Tartaglia is lighting fast and can summon dual swords of pure Hydro with his elemental skill. His elemental burst also differs based on what weapon he wields at its time of use.

#2 - Ganyu

Ganyu

"The secretary at Yuehai Pavilion. The blood of the qilin, an illuminated beast, flows within her veins."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: December 2nd

Constellation: Sinae Unicornis

When Ganyu was released a short while ago, she quickly shot up tier lists with her unique double-charged attack ability that rains down ice shards on enemies.

Her elemental skill and burst focus on dealing AoE cryo damage, making Ganyu a fearsome Genshin Impact sub-DPS.

#1 - Venti

Venti

"One of the many bards of Mondstadt, who freely wanders the city's streets and alleys."

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: June 16th

Constellation: Carmen Dei

The king of crowd control, Venti is possibly the best utility character in Genshin Impact.

His ability to boost himself upward, pull in enemies, and glide using less stamina than other characters makes him an excellent character to explore the map with and clear out large swaths of foes.