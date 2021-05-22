Top 5 broken support heroes to secure more wins in Dota 2 7.29c public lobbies

Dota 2 has been a game of versatility and ever-shifting meta as players adjust to these waves of changes in every patch.

Like any other multiplayer esports title, the ever-shifting meta brings out changes in the playstyle of characters in this game. In Dota 2’s case, one of the most significant changes a new patch brings is which support hero receives a slight edge over the other.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that comprises five players going up against each other to claim victory in the name of Radiant and Dire. While there are more than a hundred heroes gamers can choose from, only a few matter when it comes to supporting teammates efficiently.

This article talks about the five most potent support heroes to help players win more games in public lobbies in patch 7.29c.

Five best support heroes in Dota 2 patch 7.29c

While there remains a vast set of support heroes in Dota 2, the game-winning ones are slim-pickings. The best of these options that will help a Dota 2 player’s chances of winning a public lobby match in Dota 2 patch 7.29c are:

1) Lion

Lion is an intelligence-based ranged support hero, with a few exceptions of playing in the core role. This hero mainly focuses on single target disables, all the while dissing out massive amounts of nuke damage with his ultimate.

Due to having a strong disable from level 1, a team can work around Lion’s stun, using Earth Spike to secure first blood. Having a low cooldown on his spells and two disables in the early game, Lion can easily bully the opponent support out of the lane, winning it for the core player in his team.

As Lion hits level 6, he gains a massive power-spike as it opens up his ultimate, Finger of Death, which deals enormous magical damage on oppositions. Tactfully played, this hero can bring out the most in a support role as he maximizes the win probability for players and their team in Dota 2.

After the 7.29 patch update, Lion can now use Mana Drain (third ability) on three targets simultaneously, all while being spell immune for the channel duration upon purchasing Aghnim’s Shard.

2) Earthshaker

Earthshaker is a strength-based melee support hero who has been one of the most popular choices in Dota 2, holding one of the highest pick rates. With his Fissure ability, ES can block enemies from escaping, stunning them, and enabling his team for first blood.

With his Enchant Totem, he can diss out an immense amount of damage with his next attack. And on hitting level 6, Earthshaker gains a huge power-spike as his ultimate, Echo Slam, becomes available.

A well-timed Blink Dagger into an Echo Slam combo can, in most probability, turn any team fight upside down. Irrespective of the patch, the usefulness of ES as a support in Dota 2 has always been immense.

3) Oracle

Oracle is an intelligence-based ranged hero with skills that can be used in two ways. Her Fortune’s End ability allows the hero to dispel debuffs on allies, while if cast on the enemy, it deals damage and roots them, depending on the channeling time.

Her second ability, Fate’s Edict, allows her to provide magic immunity while disarming the target, be it an ally or enemy.

When cast on an ally or enemy, her third skill, Purifying Flames, deals burst damage on the target and healing gradually afterward. This ability can be stacked to heal allies.

Her ultimate, False Promise, can stop an ally from dying for a temporary period. However, during this time, all the heal and damage received by the player will be doubled once False Promise wears off.

All these abilities put into one can make Oracle such a hard support to deal with, as she can save and damage in equal measure.

4) Io

Io is a strength-based ranged support hero who flourishes by connecting with other heroes. Using its first ability, Tether, Io can attach itself with another allied unit or hero, giving them HP and mana regeneration over time.

With the correct usage of regen items and Tether, Io can help the core player sustain in lane without any problems.

One of the most essential abilities Io has is Overcharge. It allows Wisp and the Tethered target to gain movement and attack speed while taking less attack damage.

Also, Io’s ultimate ability, Relocate, allows it and the Tethered hero to have a global presence. Using this ability, Io can take another hero on any part of the Dota 2 map to gank another hero or use it to get an allied hero out of battle to save them.

5) Witch Doctor

Witch Doctor (WD), just like Earthshaker, has been an evergreen support hero. No matter the patch, the amount of stuns provided by Witch Doctor makes him invaluable as a support.

Using Paralyzing Cask, WD throws a projectile that bounces around the unit target, stunning them for a short time. He also has a healing ability, Voodoo Restoration, using which WD can heal allies within a specific range.

His third skill, Maledict, deals burst damage in four ticks to the affected enemy. However, this damage is random as the amount of damage depends on the initial damage taken by the hero before the tick.

His ultimate ability (Death Ward) spawns a ward that shoots projectiles at enemy heroes, dealing damage to them. The Dota 2 player can choose the enemy target by clicking on the ward.

By correctly utilizing Maledict and Death Ward, WD can easily solo-kill almost any hero in Dota 2.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.