Top 5 Call of Duty Campaign missions of all time

While the bulk of Call of Duty memories come from the multiplayer side of things, there are still some notable recollections from the various Campaigns. Almost every title in the franchise has released a Campaign mode (except for Black Ops 4). As such, players have some great memories completing the various story missions that each title set out for them.

While not every mission is a homerun, there are some that are among the most memorable in gaming history. Today, we'll be revisiting these specific missions of Call of Duty Campaigns. Specifically, we'll be going over what we believe to be the top 5 in the history of the series.

5 best Campaign Missions in Call of Duty history

5. Terminus - Advanced Warfare

Image via Activision

Following the death of Cormack, the player is thrust into a fast-paced adventure in the final mission of Advanced Warfare's Campaign. Hopping into an AST mech suit, the player is armed with an insane amount of firepower and hatred for the enemy. This was arguably the best ending to a Campaign in Call of Duty and a great Mission overall.

4. Suffer With Me - Black Ops 2

Image via Activision

Advertisement

So much went down in the seventh Mission of Black Ops 2's Campaign. There are several outcomes in this Mission that involve Woods shooting longtime friend Alex Mason. You can either kill Mason or kneecap him but in the end, Woods will be amushed by Raul Menendez at Manuel Noreiga's house. When Woods wakes up, Hudson is killed by Menendez and this ultimately fuels the rest of the Campaign.

3. Vorkuta - Black Ops

Image via Activision

The first Mission from the original Black Ops, Vorkuta was exhilarating. Set against the backdrop of the Bay of Pigs, we're tasked with storming the prison with Viktor Reznoz guiding us the whole way. There's gritty, dark, and violent action around every corner and it's fantastic.

2. Loose Ends - Modern Warfare 2

Image via Activision

Perhaps the most iconic scene in Call of Duty history, General Shepherd betraying his country and killing Ghost is embedded in every player's mind. This Mission was the 15th in MW2 but none were more impactful. You see Ghost did as Roach then Shepherd ultimately shoots you as well, providing a confusing end to the Mission.

1.All Ghilled Up - Modern Warfare

Image via Activision

Coming in at number one is the most iconic Mission in Call of Duty. All Ghilled Up is a perfect blend of stealth and violence. You're tasked with being as secretive as possible, moving through the tall grass to get to an ideal vantage point. Once you're there, all hell breaks loose and you finally assassinate Imran Zakhaev.