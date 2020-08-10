Top 5 celebrities who play PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is such an addictive battle royale game that it's hardly a surprise that there are plenty of celebrities, both in India and abroad, that are just as hooked to the game as we are. These celebrities have taken the opportunity during this lockdown to devote a lot more time to their favourite mobile game, and some of them have even participated in PUBG Mobile tournaments to raise money!

In this article, we take a look at the top five celebrities that play PUBG Mobile.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr (Image credits: T2 online)

Yes, one of the most famous football players in the world is a big PUBG Mobile fan. The Brazilian footballer is such a massive fan that he even received a goodie bag full of PUBG merchandise for his birthday. The star player then thanked PUBG Corporation, and also asked them to create a dedicated server just for him. Neymar loves the game to bits, and we don't blame him!

Terry Crews

Terry Crews (Image credits: Business Insider)

A hilarious comedian who stole our hearts through his endearing portrayal of a strong cop with a huge heart in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Terry Crews is another star that loves PUBG Mobile. The actor has often talked about his love for the game, and admitted to teaming up with his son, who plays the game on PCs.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni playing PUBG with teammates (Image credits: India TV)

It's no small thing to find out that the former captain of the Indian cricket team and one of the most popular cricketers in the world, MS Dhoni, also loves playing PUBG Mobile. And not just him, the rest of the Indian cricket team enjoys the game as well! A picture went viral on the internet that showed a lot of the team members enjoying a game together!

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson plays PUBG Mobile (Image credits: PUBG Wow, YouTube)

Popular Mixed Martial artist and former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson is also a massive fan of PUBG Mobile. He often live-streams his gameplay and is known to be quite good. He even challenged Connor McGregor, another MMA champion, to a match! It seems that Johnson's fighting spirit is with him when playing as well, as he is very confident that he can beat McGregor in a PUBG Mobile match.

Deadmau5

Deadmau5 (Image credits: US Gamer)

The incredibly famous Canadian EDM artist and Grammy-nominated music producer, Joel Thomas Zimmerman, also known as Deadmau5, is another famed celebrity that loves PUBG. He is known to own a sophisticated gaming PC and loves to play many games on it, including our very own PUBG Mobile. He was also a part of a contest alongside Shroud — he's clearly playing in the big leagues!