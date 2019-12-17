Top 5 Champions for Top Lane - Patch 9.24

New Champion announcement: SETT

It's the end of 2019 and 9.24 is the last patch of the year bringing with it a load of skins, champion reworks, Poro King Game mode and the new marksman Aphelios. Its time for the preseason climb.

With the changes to dragons moving the focus to the bottom half of the map, taking Teleport is a must in all top lane matchups.

Outplaying your opponent to gain a lead which guarantees objectives and an upper-hand in team fights is very important for any top laner. For those gearing up for Season 10.1, we bring you the top 5 champs for the top lane in League of Legends you should be playing to get ready for the new season.

#5 NOCTURNE

Nocturne - The Eternal Nightmare

Undoubtedly, Sanguine Blade is the most broken item introduced in the recent past, and Nocturne is abusing this item to the fullest. Nocturne is being played in Jungle, Mid and Top too.

The most popular build in the high elo seems to be Berserker's Greaves into Sanguine Blade. This is the right patch to play this Demonic amalgamation in the top lane.

#4 FIORA

Fiora - The Grand Duelist

High skill players have always loved Fiora with its outplay potential and the fast wave clear. Fiora is both a split pusher or a team fight beast. Running Ravenous Hydra into Trinity Force can never go wrong on this champion.

Most players prefer Conqueror with Resolve but Domination with Taste of blood and Ravenous Hunter is also a viable option.

#3 GAREN

Garen - The Might of Demacia

Nerfs to his Judgement (E) and Demacian Justice (R) has hit Garen hard. But being easy to play and broken when ahead will keep Garen in the top 5 this patch. Garen is effective against bruisers and some tanks in the top lane. Building Trinity Force into Phantom Dancer on the champion has been pretty overpowered in the top lane with Conqueror and Demolish.

#2 DARIUS

Darius - The Hand of Noxus

Darius is loving the new Conqueror the most. Darius has always been overpowered in team fights if played properly. Stacking conqueror and passive is easy with the new changes. Maxing Q into E can never go wrong on the Champion. Build Trinity Force into Titanic Hydra for mid-game power. Most High elo players take Demolish and Overgrowth as their secondary runes.

#1 Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser - The Iron Revenant

Love it or hate it, Mordekaiser is the King of the top lane. As we reach the end of the patch cycle, it is dominating all its matchups. A very powerful champion with not just the best 1v1 but also high sustainability and damage.

The best thing about the champion still seems to be its low skill cap. Like most top lane champions, Mordekaiser also runs Conqueror into Resolve.

With Champion pool being the most important factor for any League of Legends solo queue player. We highly suggest picking these champions to help you climb the Ranked ladder in the upcoming League of Legends Season 10. Good Luck!