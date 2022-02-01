Top 5 characters in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a SuperCell-owned online game whose primary goal is to attack enemy bases to get loot, trophies, or stars. Players attack bases by combining various Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Super Troops into an army composition and sending them into battle.
The optimum army composition should consider the opponent's base and defenses and include high hitpoint and high damage-causing troops. This article will dive into the top five characters that you should have in your Clash of Clans army.
Consider these strong character in Clash of Clans
5) Valkyrie
Cost: 250 Dark Elixir
Damage: 208
Hitpoints: 1900
Housing Space: 8
Valkyrie is a powerful Dark Elixir troop that can be obtained after upgrading the Dark Barracks to level 3, which necessitates upgrading the Town Hall to level 8. She wields a monstrous double-bladed axe that is strong enough to pass through any ground troop. Any exposed hero can be rapidly knocked out if there are enough Valkyries, making the attack plan more effective.
4) Super Minion
Cost: 78 Dark Elixir
Damage: 350
Hitpoints: 1700
Housing Space: 12
The Super Minion is a more powerful variant that may be obtained by raising it to level 8 or higher. 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion is required to boost the Minion and unlock the Super Minion. The Super Minion is a much larger Minion that assaults by launching rockets from a long distance. Because of its Far Shot ability, it can fire its first five shots from a very long distance.
3) Balloon
Cost: 6500 Elixir
Damage: 828
Hitpoints: 1040
Housing Space: 5
The balloons are the sixth troop in the Elixir Barracks and the first aerial unit in the Home Village. They are Wall Breakers that can attack from a hot air balloon. They drop bombs that have a vast radius of damage and can kill various ground targets. They are one of the highest DPS troops in Clash of Clans.
2) Electro Dragon
Cost: 44000 Elixir
Damage: 1260
Hitpoints: 4800
Housing Space: 30
The Electro Dragon is the 13th character in the Elixir Barracks. They're powerful air units that deal a lot of damage. The Electro Dragon uses chain lightning to attack, impacting up to four additional targets after the original hit.
Each subsequent hit deals 20% less damage than the preceding one. It must be sufficiently close to the primary target for the lightning to chain onto another target.
1) Super Dragon
Cost: 52000 Elixir
Damage: 448
Hitpoints: 6700
Housing Space: 40
When the Dragon reaches level 7, 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion can be used to transform it into a Super Dragon. A Super Dragon releases ten blasts of flames, each of which causes area damage and destroys nearby structures. It is no doubt one of the strongest characters in Clash of Clans.
