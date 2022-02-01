Top 5 characters in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a SuperCell-owned online game whose primary goal is to attack enemy bases to get loot, trophies, or stars. Players attack bases by combining various Elixir, Dark Elixir, and Super Troops into an army composition and sending them into battle.

The optimum army composition should consider the opponent's base and defenses and include high hitpoint and high damage-causing troops. This article will dive into the top five characters that you should have in your Clash of Clans army.

Consider these strong character in Clash of Clans

5) Valkyrie

Valkyrie in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 250 Dark Elixir

Damage: 208

Hitpoints: 1900

Housing Space: 8

Valkyrie is a powerful Dark Elixir troop that can be obtained after upgrading the Dark Barracks to level 3, which necessitates upgrading the Town Hall to level 8. She wields a monstrous double-bladed axe that is strong enough to pass through any ground troop. Any exposed hero can be rapidly knocked out if there are enough Valkyries, making the attack plan more effective.

4) Super Minion

The Super Minion troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 78 Dark Elixir

Damage: 350

Hitpoints: 1700

Housing Space: 12

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... https://t.co/y0LUD8ykQ8

The Super Minion is a more powerful variant that may be obtained by raising it to level 8 or higher. 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion is required to boost the Minion and unlock the Super Minion. The Super Minion is a much larger Minion that assaults by launching rockets from a long distance. Because of its Far Shot ability, it can fire its first five shots from a very long distance.

3) Balloon

The Balloon troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 6500 Elixir

Damage: 828

Hitpoints: 1040

Housing Space: 5

The balloons are the sixth troop in the Elixir Barracks and the first aerial unit in the Home Village. They are Wall Breakers that can attack from a hot air balloon. They drop bombs that have a vast radius of damage and can kill various ground targets. They are one of the highest DPS troops in Clash of Clans.

2) Electro Dragon

Electro Dragon in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 44000 Elixir

Damage: 1260

Hitpoints: 4800

Housing Space: 30

The Electro Dragon is the 13th character in the Elixir Barracks. They're powerful air units that deal a lot of damage. The Electro Dragon uses chain lightning to attack, impacting up to four additional targets after the original hit.

Each subsequent hit deals 20% less damage than the preceding one. It must be sufficiently close to the primary target for the lightning to chain onto another target.

1) Super Dragon

The Super Dragon troop (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 52000 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 6700

Housing Space: 40

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!



Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived!We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus!Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ The Super Dragon and Flame Flinger have arrived! 🔥 We've also introduced new levels, cost reductions, and increased the rewards for each League's Star Bonus! Stay tuned for cool new challenges coming soon, & some sweet Clashmas goodies a bit later in the month! ☃️ ❄️ https://t.co/L4qvjGOIvP

When the Dragon reaches level 7, 25,000 Dark Elixir or a Super Potion can be used to transform it into a Super Dragon. A Super Dragon releases ten blasts of flames, each of which causes area damage and destroys nearby structures. It is no doubt one of the strongest characters in Clash of Clans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen