Top 5 PS4 Games Under Rs.1,000

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 // 21 Dec 2018, 00:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Horizon Zero Dawn

For those who just got their PS4 as a Christmas or a birthday gift and are dying to buy their first game but on a low budget, don't worry.

We got you covered, here are the top 5 PS4 games that you can buy right now for less than 1000 bucks.

#5 Doom

Bethesda

Most of us grew up playing the original Doom on our potato PC back when we were all toddlers.

So playing this 2016 iconic reboot of the original game is a must for all gamers, and it will indeed take you on a nostalgic ride.

In the era where single player shooter games are dying (thanks to EA), the new Doom is a breath of fresh air which features a hefty single player campaign with fast-paced combat, stunning visuals and of course, the metal soundtrack which made the original so awesome in the first place.

In addition to its single-player campaign, Doom also features a multiplayer mode which is the icing on the cake.

Doom currently has a Metacritic score of 85/100.

Advertisement

You can get the game for as low as Rs. 925 on Amazon right now.

This is the best time to play the game, as Bethesda recently announced a sequel for this game called Doom Eternal which will be releasing sometime in 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement