Top 5 COD: Warzone players in 2020

COD: Warzone is one of the most popular gaming titles on the market today. Players of different ages, backgrounds, and preferences can all find some enjoyment in the game which largely explains its meteroic rise to the top of the gaming world.

However, one aspect that's missing from Warzone is esports. Other battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends had developed strong scenes early on in their life cycles. COD: Warzone has yet to do that, but it certainly doesn't mean that there aren't great esport-ready players in the arena.

5 best COD: Warzone players

#5 - Nickmercs

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is one of the most recognizable streamers on any platform today. His unique blend of rage, entertainment, and outstanding gameplay is unmatched on Twitch, making him a popular destination for many viewers. However, it was with his COD: Warzone gameplay that he really got to shine. Since the game's release, Nick has focused solely on the BR and his many clips prove that he's one of the best in the world.

#4 - Aydan

Image via Ghost Gaming

Advertisement

Aydan "Aydan" Conrad is well-known throughout the community for his triumph in the Fortnite scene and his use of a controller. However, like many others, he jumped off the Fortnite ship and has recently been focusing on COD: Warzone. While not the best of the best, Aydan regularly wins tournaments and performs at an extremely high level.

#3 - HusKerrs

Image via Twitch

One of the biggest veterans of the battle royale community, Jordan 'HusKerrs' Thomas is right up there with the best players in COD: Warzone. Seemingly amazing at whatever game he picks up, HusKerrs is an outstanding player who never fails to disappoint in any tournament or even in regular public matches.

#2 - SuperEvan

Image via SuperEvan

If you're wondering who this player is, you will very soon. SuperEvan is an up and coming Twitch streamer who got his start on Fortnite. He was first noticed in various Fortnite wagers against Nickmercs but was quickly recognized as a top player. In COD: Warzone, the story is no different, as Evan has held multiple world records and recorded some insane clips.

#1 - Symfuhny

with this new warzone update, @symfuhny is about to get put in lobbies with 149 aimbotters pic.twitter.com/BIYfRgX1xH — NRG (@NRGgg) April 22, 2020

Number one on our list of the top five COD: Warzone players is none other than the "hacker" himself, Mason "Symfuhny" Lanier. Whenever the entire community believes you're hacking and you're not, you have to be considered one of, if not the best players. Symfuhny regularly performs feats that no other gamer could pull off. His aim, precision, and ability to snap onto targets make him the best player in Warzone.