Top 5 Contrails in Fortnite as of 2020

If there was an 'ugly duckling' of Fortnite cosmetics, it would be the Contrail. While Epic Games has designed some fantastic Contrails, players often toss them aside when choosing their set-up in the locker. After all, you only see the Contrail for a few seconds once you jump from the Battle Bus.

However, that doesn't mean that this Fortnite cosmetic should be overlooked in any way. Some players are still wondering what the most popular Contrails are in 2020 and today, we're going to offer our picks.

5 most popular Fortnite Contrails

#5 - Celestial

Image via PGG

Starting off the list is a Battle Pass Contrail from Fortnite Season X. Celestial takes on the appearance of the famed Galaxy skins, as it's a part of the Galaxy set. However, this skin didn't cost you a new phone to acquire. Thanks to the popularity of the Galaxy cosmetics, Celestial is still seen plenty in Chapter 2 - Season 4.

#4 - Doom Drop

Image via PGG

One of the most recent added Contrails in Fortnite, Doom Drop is next up. Available at tier 73 on the Season 4 Battle Pass, players mostly equip this skydiving trail directly after they unlock it. Although, tier 73 is pretty high, so not every player has it just yet.

#3 - Bifrost Glow

Image via PGG

For the same reasons as Doom Drop, the Bifrost Glow Contrail comes in at number three. However, since more players have gotten to tier 2 on the Battle Pass, this Fortnite Contrail is a bit more popular.

#2 - Rift Lightning

Image via PGG

Really anything to do with the Rifts in Fortnite are popular. The signature pink/purple color scheme has gone over great with the fans and Rift Lightning is no different. Though it was released back in Season X, the lightning Contrail is still fairly popular today.

#1 - Holodata Drop

Image via PGG

The most recent Contrail in Fortnite is also the most popular. Holodata Drop comes directly from the Rocket League challenges and as such, players are going to want to equip any item they grinded for.