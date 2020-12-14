Top 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Easter eggs

Easter eggs feed the curiosity of any gamer indulging in storyline-driven games.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't need any such clues, with the kind of efforts the developer has put in, a few surprises here and there were expected.

Five best Easter Eggs players can look our for in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 - Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima has a small cameo in Cyberpunk 2077, at the very beginning (Image via YouTube | gameranx)

Everyone in the gaming world knows who Hideo Kojima is. He's the main man behind the Metal Gear Solid series and the recent Death Stranding game. And he's got a small cameo in Cyberpunk 2077, during the mission called "The Heist," where V and Jackie infiltrate a hotel named Konpeki Plaza.

While talking to the receptionist, V needs to choose the option to "look around a little," allowing players to control the character. If they visit the lounge, they'll spot Kojima sitting and talking to his entourage. This character's name is Oshima, but it's evident that it's the great man himself.

#2 - The Office

Although it's not word to word, the lines that the surgeon utters are a direct reference to a famous The Office episode (Image via YouTube | gameranx)

The Office finds itself in Cyberpunk 2077 as well. This Easter egg can be seen in the mission "Big in Japan," which happens to be a side quest. In this mission, players need to deliver a Japanese guy to the other side of town. Completing it nets them an exciting Samurai sword.

However, the Easter egg gets triggered only if players speak to the Japanese guy. While talking to Dennis, they need to select the option "Who is this guy?" That's when they are told a story.

The Japanese guy says a Tyger Claw boss needed an operation but died on the table. This refers to The Office scene, where the Japanese worker at Dunder Mifflin says that he had to escape because the Yakuza boss died.

#3 - Demolition Man

No one really knows what to do with these shells; they're just there, and people need to figure out how to use them (Image via YouTube | gameranx)

Demolition Man is a 1993 movie where a cop (Sylvester Stallone) gets frozen in a cryopod and is then thawed years later. In the future, the cop, after being brought back, wants to use the washroom.

Upon inspection, he sees that there is no toilet paper. Instead, there are just three seashells. The same can be seen in V's toilet in Cyberpunk 2077.

#4 - Ghost in the Shell

Judy Alvarez has a few interesting Easter eggs, and this one tends to stand out (Image via YouTube | gameranx)

Judy is a pretty interesting character in Cyberpunk 2077. She's got a few interesting Easter eggs in the game. But the most interesting one is seen when players call her.

She's got a cute little icon displayed when gamers give her a ring. The icon depicts a ghost coming out of a shell, which is a reference to Ghost in the Shell, the popular manga and anime series.

#5 - Blade Runner

The Blade Runner representation was inevitable because the concept is the only representation of the Cyberpunk 2077 world in cinema (Image via YouTube | gameranx)

Blade Runner references were somewhat inevitable in this game. Since the movie is a prime representation of Cyberpunk 2077 in modern cinema, this had to be there.

In Pacifica, Batty's Hotel is found, which is a nod to the villain in Blade Runner, Roy Batty. To make things more obvious, there's an origami bird right beside the name.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem better to one may not be so to someone else.