Top 5 Cyberpunk 2077 mods that will change the gameplay experience forever

It's surprising to see that Cyberpunk 2077 has a modding community already.

Although the game wasn't supposed to support mods right at release, after almost three weeks, mods for the game are already pouring out.

Top 5 Cyberpunk 2077 mods

#1 Fling Trainer for Cyberpunk 2077

The best part about a single player game is that people can easily use trainers and cheats in game to make things easier for them in game. The Fling trainer for Cyberpunk 2077 makes life easier for everyone in the game.

Before using this trainer though, it'd be wise if players made a back up of their files. Trainers these days don't really cause issues with the save files of the games but then again it's better to be safe than to be sorry.

#2 Autonomous Reshade

The autonomous reshade is an interesting little mod which makes the game look better. This mod is fairly simple to use. Players can download the exe file from Nexus mods and then simply launch the file. The onscreen instructions will help the players go ahead with the installation without any hassle.

#3 Better Handling

There's one thing that most PC players have been complaining about and that's the handling of a vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077. For players who feel that the vehicles in the game have too much oversteer (which is a problem for players who don't like drifting), this mod is apt for them. These are simply .ini files which players can drag and drop in the game.

Installing this mod isn't exactly tricky but finding where to place the files can be slightly challenging. Here's the filepath where these files need to be placed: "[Path to game]\Cyberpunk 2077\engine\config\platform\pc\". To delete them, players can go to the same path and delete the .ini files.

#4 Cyber Engine

Cyber Engine brings the console to Cyberpunk 2077. After installing this mod, all players need to do is hit the tilde key "~" on the keyboard and then the console pops out. Players can use this console to make themselves immortal in the game without having to use trainers, and that's just the beginning of what can be done in the game using the console.

#5 Underwear Remover

Mods like these are available because people have too much time on their hands and feel the need to be edgy. This mod allows players to enter the photo mode in Cyberpunk 2077 and snap photos of their character without a shred of clothing on their body.

It's very easy to use. All that players need to do is extract the files and drag the patch over the Cyberpunk 2077 exe file. That should install the file without any hassle.

Although it's all fun and games, players need to be slightly careful when it comes to installing these mods because they do have a tendency to make games go all wobbly. And Cyberpunk 2077 is wobbly enough as it is.