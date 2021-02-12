Top 5 most disliked characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a beautiful game filled with equally beautiful characters, all with rich backstories, well-developed personalities, and flair.

There are also characters that players love...to hate. While it is tough to pinpoint the most despised Genshin Impact characters, some seem to garner a bit more hostility.

Genshin Impact's most disliked characters

#5 - Bennett

Bennett

"A righteous and good-natured adventurer from Mondstadt who's unfortunately extremely unlucky."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: February 29th

Constellation: Rota Calamitas

There is no denying Bennett is a fantastic Genshin Impact character. He can output a ton of Pyro damage while also healing/buffing his teammates, depending on how low their HP is. He is also really annoying, and many players find his overly positive attitude and cheerful voice lines over the top and a bit too much to handle. That does not stop most from including him in their party composition. Some things are worth putting up with.

#4 - Kaeya

Kaeya

"A thinker in the Knights of Favonius with a somewhat exotic appearance."

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: November 30th

Constellation: Pavo Ocellus

When players first meet Kaeya, he seems like a pretty cool character. He's calm, intelligent, a bit detached, and has a cool eyepatch. The hate begins when he gives his first quest, as it turns out to be a ruse to get you to do his job for him—what a jerk. The more you find out about Kaeya, the more likable he becomes, but this first significant interaction leaves a bad taste in the mouth for many Genshin Impact players.

#3- The Traveler

The Twins

"A traveler from another world who had their only kin taken away, forcing them to embark on a journey to find The Seven."

Element: Anemo/Geo

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: Player's Choice

Constellation: Viator (Male), Viatrix (Female)

It is hard to love the main character as they are pretty generic and do not stack up well against all the shiny new Genshin Impact characters players earn from earning or wishing. While there is undoubtedly depth to the character, a lot of it is only in their profile interactions with Paimon.

#2 - Paimon

Paimon

"Paimon is bubbly, out-going, but almost a little too honest and often comes off rude. She makes it clear who she favors; who she likes and who she doesn't like, for example as she does not like Venti, she makes it quite clear by calling him "Tone-deaf bard". She stands by what she thinks and makes it quite clear."

Element: Emergency Food

Weapon: Snark

Birthday: June 1st

Constellation: None

It seems Paimon is a love her or hate her sort of character. Those who do hate her do so with a passion. Paimon is loud, talks too much, and has a bad habit of interrupting other people when they are talking. She is just too darn cute, though! (The writer of this article is Genshin Impact Team Paimon all the way)

#1 - Amber

Amber

"Always energetic and full of life, Amber's the best - albeit only - Outrider of the Knights of Favonius."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Bow

Birthday: August 10th

Constellation: Lepus

Earlier in the article, it was stated that there are no universally hated characters. That was a lie. Amber carries that title as one of the most useless characters in Genshin Impact, no matter how players kit her out. Amber is the first character the player recruits and helps solve some puzzles right out of the gate. She is also quickly replaced by just about any other Pyro character a player gets.