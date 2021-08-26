Top 5 Dota 2 midlaners in update 7.30

Dota 2 competitive roles vary to some extent from other MOBAs like LoL.

Regardless of which MOBA it is, the midlaner's role tends to be universally important. In Dota 2, a midlaner's defeat can damage a team's chances of winning much more significantly than the sidelanes. This is doubly true in the current Dota 2 meta, where multiple heroes group up in an attempt to take down the mid tier-1's.

The 7.30 update nerfs Bottle charges and Water runes, thus indirectly nerfing mobile lane-shoving heroes like Puck. On top of this, the numerous hero buffs mean previously off-meta midlanders may now become the new meta.

5 Dota 2 heroes who can dominate the midlane in patch 7.30

5) Skywrath Mage

Skywrath Mage is most often seen as a roaming nuker in the higher brackets. Aghanim's shard upgrade introduced with Dota 2 7.28 changed that by pumping higher stats into Skywrath's scaling nuke, Arcane Bolt.

In the last Dota 2 update, this ability got buffed even further in its lower levels, making it easier for a mid Skywrath to secure the ranged creep at level 1. A single Concussive Shot value point being even stronger further enables the mid Skywrath.

4) Clinkz

In the 7.30 update, Clinkz has found the only thing he lacked sorely as a core: consistent creep-clearing.

The new Burning Barrage is functionally similar to Drow Ranger's multishot. It allows Clinkz to flash-farm jungle and shove out lanes similar to the meta carries like Medusa and Luna.

Clinkz used to be a rare sighting in pro Dota 2 tournaments, but this single buff is enough to bring him into the spotlight.

3) Queen of Pain

The per-tick heal addition to Shadow Strike addresses Queen of Pain's one relative weakness: durability.

With a Shiva's Guard and the area-of-effect Shadow Strike talents, Queen of Pain can become a nuker that is both extremely mobile and reasonably tanky.

2) Batrider

A cursory look at Batrider's changes may not seem much.

Its buffs are deceptively big, understood easier only when one looks at the damage addition to Sticky Napalm as a per-tick damage increment.

The buff to the first level of Firefly almost guarantees first blood to a Batrider mid that is not directly countered, and it can only go uphill from there.

1) Tinker

There has been much altercation within the Dota 2 community about whether Tinker needed a buff. The Tinker changes in the new patch come down to two major changes: Defense Matrix being swapped with March of The Machines, and Teleportation to towers turning into a basic ability.

Not having March of The Machines early on means Tinker loses some of his split-pushing and jungling power, but the area-of-effect added to the Laser mitigates that issue to an extent.

Tinker will also find more build variety due to the buff and sustain synergy between Defense Matrix and Guardian Greaves. Above all, free Boots of Teleportation as a basic ability makes this hero the highlight glow-up of 7.30.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

