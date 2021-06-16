Top 5 Dota 2 players in 2021

The WePlay AniMajor concluded on June 14th, and all eyes are on the top Dota 2 players. The game is known for its action-packed tournaments. Needless to say, Dota 2 fans had expectations from their favorite players and hoped they were at their zenith while performing for their team.

The Dota 2 season is at its peak, and a lot of players have emerged to dish out amazing performances in the pubs, tournaments and DPC Leagues on their way to The International 2021, which begins on August 5th.

In this article, only this season's objectively superior performers will be considered.

Top 5 Dota 2 professional players in 2021

5) Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi

The legendary mid-laner of Team Nigma and the TI7 champion, Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi won the MVP "core" of the latest WePlay AniMajor. His metamorphosis back into the mid-lane after Omar "w33" Aliwi was moved to the inactive roster has made him scarier than ever.

He played his signature Invoker and Puck mid-lane for Team Nigma and has succeeded massively on every occasion. Both of these heroes have been respect-banned in the the Majors, as Team Nigma's seemingly unstoppable run was ended by the eventual champions PSG.LGD.

4) Zhang "Faith_Bian" Ruida

PSG.LGD have been in amazing form this season, much to the courtesy of their TI6 Champion off-laner Faith_Bian. He won the 6th edition of The International in 2016 with Wings Gaming.

He was loaned in before the DPC season from EHOME, another Chinese team, and has been in fine form ever since, showing dominance in the off-lane and not allowing the opposing carry to farm.

3) Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Arteezy has been a part of the Evil Geniuses squad that came second in both the Majors held this season. It is becoming more and more convincing that the curse of Arteezy shall never be lifted. Despite this, he has played some excellent Dota 2 this season.

He spammed his signature Terrorblade to glory, and even dared to pick it in the first phase in the recently concluded WePlay AniMajor where they fell short to champions PSG.LGD in the Grand Finals.

2) Maroun "Gh" Merhej

Gh has been voted the MVP support player in the recently concluded WePlay AniMajor. He played some excellent matches as Clockwerk, and Team Nigma will be relying on his success if they are to qualify for the TI10 through open qualifiers.

1) Wang "Ame" Chunyu

2018 TI First Runner-up: PPSG.LGD.Ame has played some devastating Dota 2 this season.

He showed his prowess in the Dota 2 Singapore major by carrying PSG.LGD to a 3-4 place finish ahead of Team Secret. In the most recent major, he once again showed how good of a player he is by white-washing the North American Dota 2 giants EG 3-0.

He played Axe and in the first game. He picked Arteezy's signature Naga Siren and Terrorblade in the second & thrid games respectively, white-washing EG to lift the Major.

His unfulfilled wish to win the Dota 2 International is not too far away if he continues his devastating form.

