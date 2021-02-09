Genshin Impact's DPS characters are a player's primary source of damage output. Good DPS is all about the numbers, and some have better numbers than others.

Genshin Impact Top 5 DPS characters

#5 - Razor

Razor

"A boy who lives among the wolves in Wolvendom of Mondstadt, away from human civilization. As agile as lightning."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: September 9th

Constellation: Lupus Minor

The only 4-star character in the Top 5 DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Razor, has a slight learning curve, similar to Beidou.

Still, his raw damage output combined with abilities to boost his attack speed make him an excellent player without a 5-star in the lineup.

#4 - Keqing

Keqing

"One of the Liyue Qixing, Keqing has an uncompromising belief in actions over words. If she sees something that needs doing, she'll do it herself. For example, she traveled around Liyue and carefully memorized each detail of the land so that she may one day be able to maximize the utility of every last inch of Liyue."

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

Birthday: November 20th

Constellation: Trulla Cementarii

Fast, agile, and simple to play, Genshin Impact's Keqing deals out electro damage in the blink of an eye, while her mobility makes her a hard target for opponents to land a hit on. Her Starward Sword Elemental Burst attacks groups of enemies with Electro DMG and AoE Electro DMG.

#3 - Klee

Klee

"An explosives expert and a regular at the Knights of Favonius' confinement room. Also known as Fleeing Sunlight."

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Catalyst

Birthday: July 27th

Constellation: Trifolium

Klee is the only Genshin Impact catalyst user on the list. Her destructive power is terrifying, considering how small and innocent she is. She outputs pure fire damage in large areas that can clear out hordes of small opponents quickly.

Her Sparks 'n Splash Elemental Burst is just an extension of her regular attacks, rapidly bombarding enemies with even more pyro damage.

#2 - Xiao

Xiao

"One of the 'Mighty and Illuminated Adepti' guarding Liyue, also heralded as the 'Guardian Yaksha.' Despite his appearance as a young man, occasional legends about him have been documented in ancient books. He is especially fond of Wangshu Inn's Almond Tofu. The reason is that the dish tastes just like the "dreams" he used to devour."

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Polearm

Birthday: April 17th

Constellation: Alatus Nemeseos

A newcomer to the DPS lineup, Xiao flows just like the wind that constitutes his element.

A powerful character with both range and swirl capabilities, his Bane of All Evil Elemental Burst increases his AoE and ATK while also converting all his DMG to Anemo DMG.

Xiao is the first Genshin Impact Anemo character to center purely around damage output.

#1 - Diluc

Diluc

"The tycoon of a winery empire in Mondstadt, unmatched in every possible way"

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Claymore

Birthday: April 30th

Constellation: Noctua

It is almost as if miYoHo feels the need to keep the above description true. Available since the release of Genshin Impact, Diluc remains one of the best characters in the game.

He rushes through enemies like a bull in a china shop, stacking Pyro damage and continuing to do so hit after hit.

His Elemental Burst summons a giant phoenix made of fire that plows through enemies until it eventually explodes. Genshin Impact still has not seen his equal.