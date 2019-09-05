Top 5 E-Sports event that you should keep an eye on

It's very easy to name five games that we love to play but can you name five games that you love to watch?

Let's be a little more specific. How about five events that you are absolutely in love with?

We're sure that there's at least one event out there to match our taste but one is not enough. We decided to list out the top five gaming events that take place around the globe.

Remember, this is not a ranking. When it comes to professional E-sports we all know that the E-sport industry is not very far behind the traditional sports industry. Be it glamorous tournaments or nerve-wracking prize pool, E-sports has done it all.

If you are new to the E-sports scene we will show you the way. For the veterans out there, let's see if your favorite tournament can make it to our favorite tournament list.

#5 The International - DOTA2

The International 2019

The International or Popularly known as TI is the concluding tournament of DOTA2 pro circuit. For all the NOT-DOTA2 gamers, DPC or DOTA2 Pro Circuit is a streak of Major and Minor tournaments through every season. The DPC year ends with the concluding tournament The International.

DOTA2 teams all around the globe compete against each other in the Major and Minor tournaments. Based on their performance the teams and players earn DOTA2 Pro Circuit point which decides if they will get a direct invite to The International or not.

The international is not only DOTA2's Worldcup but it's also known as the tournament with the highest prize pool in the entire history of E-sports.

DOTA2 The International 2019 prize pool

With millions of viewers watching, this is also one of the most-watched tournament in the e-sports. The tournament begins with a grand opening and even though it's a DOTA2 tournament, there's a lot more to it than just the games. This is the most vibrant and fun event to watch.

Here is the grand opening of The International 2019:

