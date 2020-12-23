Top 5 Fastest Cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Cars and bikes are a primary mode of transport in any open-world game like Cyberpunk 2077. There are a lot of vehicles available in the game. Some are liked for apperance, while others are known for their speed.

However, this isn't GTA. Players can't exactly steal cars and bikes at a whim. They need to buy most of the cars in Cyberpunk 2077. And even if they want to car jack it, they need to acquire a certain skill to carjack vehicles.

Top 5 fastest vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077

#1 Rayfield Caliburn

With 1600 BHP, this is the fastest car in the game. (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Caliburn is the fastest car in the game with speed crossing 200 mph. This car can be acquired during the mission Ghost Town. After fighting Nash, players need to turn back and check out a container in the mine. The car is inside the container. Players can drive away with this car at no cost.

#2 Quadra Type-66 "Javelina"

The Javelina cannot be acquired in the streets. (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Players need a street cred of 30 to buy this ride. This is available with the fixer in the Badlands for a price of 73,000 eddies in Cyberpunk 2077. It's the second fastest car in the game, placing it right behind the Caliburn.

Advertisement

#3 Quadra Type-66 Cthullu

The cthulhu is the third car on the list and is a race car (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Type-66 Cthulhu can be acquired by buying the car from a fixer in Watson for 76,000 eddies, or be acquired by beating Samson in a race during the "Beast in Me" race. Making the right choices in the mission can get the player this car for free in Cyberpunk 2077.

#4 Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X

This is probably the fastest bike in Night City and is available quite early in the game (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This bike is available for purchase in Cyberpunk 2077. Players can purchase this bike for 22,000 eddies in the game from a fixer in the West Brook area.

#5 Arch Nazare

Advertisement

The Arch Nazare can be acquired for free and is one of the fastest bikes in the game.. (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This bike can be acquired for free in Cyberpunk 2077 if players pick up the Heroes side mission, which takes place at the start of Act 2 in the game.