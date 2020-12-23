Top 5 Fastest Cars in Cyberpunk 2077

Cars and bikes are a primary mode of transport in any open-world game like Cyberpunk 2077. There are a lot of vehicles available in the game. Some are liked for apperance, while others are known for their speed.
However, this isn't GTA. Players can't exactly steal cars and bikes at a whim. They need to buy most of the cars in Cyberpunk 2077. And even if they want to car jack it, they need to acquire a certain skill to carjack vehicles.
Top 5 fastest vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077
#1 Rayfield Caliburn
The Caliburn is the fastest car in the game with speed crossing 200 mph. This car can be acquired during the mission Ghost Town. After fighting Nash, players need to turn back and check out a container in the mine. The car is inside the container. Players can drive away with this car at no cost.
#2 Quadra Type-66 "Javelina"
Players need a street cred of 30 to buy this ride. This is available with the fixer in the Badlands for a price of 73,000 eddies in Cyberpunk 2077. It's the second fastest car in the game, placing it right behind the Caliburn.
#3 Quadra Type-66 Cthullu
The Type-66 Cthulhu can be acquired by buying the car from a fixer in Watson for 76,000 eddies, or be acquired by beating Samson in a race during the "Beast in Me" race. Making the right choices in the mission can get the player this car for free in Cyberpunk 2077.
#4 Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X
This bike is available for purchase in Cyberpunk 2077. Players can purchase this bike for 22,000 eddies in the game from a fixer in the West Brook area.
#5 Arch Nazare
This bike can be acquired for free in Cyberpunk 2077 if players pick up the Heroes side mission, which takes place at the start of Act 2 in the game.Published 23 Dec 2020, 00:29 IST