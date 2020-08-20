Top 5 fastest vehicles in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a significant emphasis on the shooting and looting mechanics. However, to survive in this popular competitive multiplayer, players need to travel to different places on the map and plan strategies to escape the blue zone.

Similar to other battle royale games, maps in PUBG Mobile continually shrink during a match. Players need fast and efficient vehicles to travel to the safe zone. Some rides are safer than others, and a few have significant speed advantages. In this article, we look at the five fastest vehicles in PUBG Mobile.

Motorcycle

Motorcycle in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The motorcycle in PUBG Mobile has a top speed of 152 km/h. It can seat up to two occupants and has a health of 1000 hit points. Although this two-wheeler is the fastest vehicle in PUBG Mobile, it is not the safest. Minor bumps and sharp turns on the terrain can knock it down or cause it to skid.

High speeds on motorcycles are great, but players need to be careful not to crash it, as doing so at such high speeds will knock them off it. This vehicle also provides no cover, which invites threats from enemies.

Mirado

Mirado in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The Mirado is a muscle sedan found in the Miramar map. It has a top speed of 152 km/h, and can seat four occupants. This car has 2000 hit points and is pretty powerful. However, it has low control on off-roads.

Dacia

Dacia in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

Dacia is a sedan with a top speed of 139 km/h. It can seat four occupants and has a health of 1800 hit points. Although this car has decent speed and health, it is difficult to drive on off-roads and bumpy tracks.

Motorcycle (w/sidecar)

Motorcycle (w/sidecar) in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The motorcycle with a sidecar is an exceptional vehicle in PUBG Mobile. It has a high speed of 130 km/h and a health of 1025 hit points. It is a highly-unstable vehicle and can easily topple, leading to all the players getting knocked out.

UAZ (closed top)

UAZ (closed top) in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The UAZ is a closed-top vehicle with a top speed of 115 km/h. It has a health of 1820 hit points and is one of the most consistent and reliable cars in the game. It has good endurance against weapons, and provides control on off-roads and bumpy tracks.

Note: All the statistics and data are taken from the PUBG Gamepedia website.