Top 5 Fortnite Jonsey skins

In Fortnite, John "Jonesy" Jones, also known as Agent Jonesy, is to Battle Royale, what Ramirez is to Save the World.

Over the years, players have seen Jonsey grow, evolve, and even multiply. They have also seen many skins based on Jonsey's model, as well as Jonsey himself. Here are the top 5 Jonsey skins in no particular order.

Fortnite's Best Jonsey Skins

Mullet Marauder

Last Seen: 1/28/2020

Release Date: 8/12/2018

Business in the front, party in the back. This Jonsey skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks and just recently rocked out to some 80s jams in Fortnite's in-game shop. Mullet Marauder is down with aerobics, pastel, and broom staches.

Codename E.L.F.

Last Seen: 7/10/2020

Release Date: 12/172017

Son of a nutcracker! Jonsey gets all decked out in the North Pole's finest in this 1,200 V-Buck Fortnite skin. Codename E.L.F. is part of the Polar Legends set that came out during Chapter 1 Season 1. Old school like the old school.

Ludwig

Last Seen: 10/21/2020

Release Date: 9/28/2018

While Mullet Marauder is rocking a cringe mustache, Ludwig goes all out with a fantastic beard curl that any facial hair connoisseur would envy. Released as part of the Oktoberfest set, Ludwig sets players back 1,500 V-Bucks to add to their lockers.

Relaxed Fit

Last Seen: 1/62021

Release Date: 8/7/2020

Known initially as Dad Bod Jonesy, Relaxed Fit really ties the room together, does he not? Many players shelled out 1,200 V-Bucks to snag a Fortnite skin that looks a bit like Thor from Avengers Endgame, but in reality, is the spitting image of The Dude from The Big Lebowski.

Bunker Jonsey

Last Seen: Release

Release Date: 5/9/2019

Only available during Chapter 1, Season 9's Battle Pass, Bunker Jonsey unlocked for players when they hit Level 23. He is a little bit paranoid, but then again, he has seen some stuff that most can not, or will not, see in their lifetime. He speaks of multiple Jonseys and how he is one of the originals. Not only is Bunker Jonsey the best Fortnite Jonsey skin out there, but the Aged style is even better.