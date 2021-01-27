Top 5 Fortnite live events that left players speechless

Fortnite's live events are always exciting, whether they are concerts, movie teasers, or full-blown island changing events. The one-time deals make them so unique. A user logs on to view the event when it happens or can watch a recap of it on someone's Twitch stream or YouTube channel.

Fortnite's top 5 live events

#5 - Astronomical

Season: Chapter 2, Season 2

Live Dates: April 23-25, 2020

Fortnite's live Travis Scott concert featured a massive hologram of the star and paid tribute to all the events leading up to the finale of Chapter 1. The event was spread out over three days and had over 12 million viewers total.

#4 - Marshmello Concert

Season: Chapter 1, Season 8

Live Date: February 2, 2019

Marshmello donned a motion capture suit and performed a set live for Fortnite viewers. It was a fantastic event that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in Fortnite's history. As impressive as it was to watch, it is more remarkable that Epic Games pulled it off.

#3 - The Devourer of Worlds

Season: Chapter 2, Season 4

Live Date: February 2, 2019

The conclusion of the epic Marvel event of Fortnite's Chapter 2, Season 4, saw Galactus try and devour the island's Zero Point. In an epic Battle Bus encounter, players foil his plan, though not without significant changes to the island's face.

#2 - The End

Season: Chapter 1, Season 10

Live Date: October 13, 2019

The End was a sight to behold, as Fortnite players saw everything they had come to know and love being destroyed in moments. Not only that, but the void left behind meant gamers could not log in and play the game till Epic Games prepared the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2.

#1 - The Final Showdown Event

Season: Chapter 1, Season 9

Date: July 20, 2019

It is pretty hard to top The End, but The Final Showdown was just so epic that it had to be in this spot. A battle between a giant Kaiju and Fortnite's Doggus, a nickname given to the giant robot by players, raged across the island as players watched in awe.