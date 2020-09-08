Top 5 Fortnite Mobile alternatives on iOS

After the entire Apple vs. Epic Games fiasco, which saw the latter’s mobile game Fortnite see a ban from all iOS platforms and devices, players of the Battle Royale are now looking for an alternative.

Fortnite Mobile, much like PUBG Mobile, has been incredibly successful in both India and oversees. And though the game may not be as popular as its PC rendition, it has a significant base of loyal followers who just loved every single aspect of the game.

However, the Fortnite Mobile ban on iOS has been a damper on their fun, and over the last couple of weeks, they have been scouring the Apple play store to find games that can be as fun and as addictive as Fortnite Mobile was.

So if you’re one of the many unfortunate who are still looking for an alternative to Fortnite Mobile, then we have the perfect list for you today.

Top 5 Fortnite Mobile alternatives after iOS ban

1. Rules of Survival

Image from Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is one of the latest sandbox battle royales on the block and has a lot of similarities with that of Fortnite. However, in terms of gameplay, it’s closer to PUBG Mobile, but the base premise is more or less identical.

You are dropped onto a map by an airplane, and you start to loot and shoot as soon as you land, like Fortnite. But that being said, Rules of Survival’s most promising aspect lies in the fact that one of its maps called Fearless Fiord, can play host to as many as 300 players, and that is quite unique for a battle royale game.

Rules of Survival has been garnering a lot of popularity of late, and currently sits way north of 50 million downloads, with a 4.5 rating on iOS.

However, the game will not feel as competitive as Fortnite Mobile, and though it’s fun and addictive, it’s certainly not challenging.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image from Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty is one of the oldest franchises in the shooter genre, and it was only last year when a mobile version of their shooter finally came out.

Call of Duty Mobile is going to be one of the best alternatives to Fortnite in iOS, as not only is it fun, but incredibly competitive.

Apart from the realistic graphics and the fluid character control, the game has a variety of game modes that never let the game get stale or boring. Apart from featuring the stock battle royale genre, it also provides modes like the 5v5 deathmatch, CoD Black Ops, and a whole lot more.

However, the realistic graphics are like a double-edged sword for Call of Duty Mobile. It takes up more space than the average iOS battle royale game like Fortnite, and playing it excessively can ruin the longevity of your phone in the long run.

3. Cyber Hunter

Image from Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter is not exactly the easiest game to pick up, and it comes with a variety of unique in-game mechanics, which will take some time for the player to pick up.

Once you get a grasp of the basics, then features such as the “manic velocity, climbing on any vertical surface including walls, using drones for gliding down” will become second nature to you.

And it is these very features which make Cyber Hunter such a sought after game in today’s competitive iOS market. And sure it may just have a download number of around 10 million at the moment, we feel that the game will be getting very popular very soon, but that is only if they fix the cheating issue.

Cyber Hunter’s anti-cheat system is not all that great, and if you are planning to give this game a go, then be prepared to face a few hackers on your server.

4. Garena Free Fire: 3volution

Image from Garena Free Fire

The most fun feature of Garena’s Free Fire is how fast-paced it is. Much like Call of Duty Mobile, the game feels very smooth with easy to control character models and directional inputs and key highlights on the screen in a very ergonomic way.

Each Free Fire match takes around 10-minutes to end and is precisely what makes the game so very action-packed from the get-go. As it comes with its very own voice chat feature, you will not have to rely on any third-party applications every time you feel like queuing with your friends.

This is why Garena Free Fire is so much more fun with a 4-party squad, like in Fortnite.

But not everything is perfect with the game, and much like with Cyber Hunter, the biggest issue with Free Fire is hacking. Their anti-cheat system is less than reliable and is one of the most significant flaws in the game.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image from Battlelands Royale

If you’re a casual mobile phone gamer who doesn’t like to get too invested in a shooting game, then Battlelands Royale is just the game for you. With cartoonish character models and a fun, attractive setting, this game will provide you with hours of fun and entertainment.

It can attract players from a wide variety of age-groups like Fortnite, and with a low learning curve, you will not be required to invest a lot of time in picking up the game. Battlelands Royale features a game mode that revolves around a 32-player battle royale system, and each match lasts for about 5-minutes, providing you with small doses of stress-busting in-between your busy schedule.

But the lack of the competitive feel can make Battlelands Royale feel a bit stale and boring from time to time, so we will not be recommending it for those who like to play these shooter games competitively.