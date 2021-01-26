Top 5 Fortnite Season 5 skin combos that players need to try

One of the best parts of Fortnite is customizing characters with different skins, pickaxes, back bling, and gliders. While many characters come with full sets, switching around each piece to make unique combinations drives players to find that perfect item to complete their look.
5 awesome Fortnite skin combos
#5 - Arachne
Skin: Arachne
Pickaxe: Chaos Scythe
Back Bling: Dusk Wings
Glider: Dayflier
Arachne is a fantastic skin on her own, but equip her with the Chaos Scythe, some Dusk Wings, and the Dayflier, and she is a dark goddess ready to reap the souls of Fortnite's island.
#4 - Airheart
Skin: Airheart
Pickaxe: Director's Cut
Back Bling: Arroyo Pack
Glider: Dirigible
Airheart's vintage look pairs excellently with Director's Cut and the Dirigible. The Arroyo Pack gives her the finishing touch to show everyone that she is an adventurer ready to throw down before she captures the beauty of her discoveries.
#3 - Bunker Jonesy
Skin: Bunker Jonesy
Pickaxe: Bait Bones
Back Bling: Bird Hovel
Glider: Floatilla Flier
Fortnite's Jonesy has hit upon some hard times, as seen by his patched together Floatilla Flier and the fact that he is using old Bait Bones to harvest materials. While it is no Wilson, his Bird Hovel keeps his constant companion safe and sound. It is always nice to have someone to talk to.
#2 - Black Knight
Skin: Black Knight
Pickaxe: Anarchy Axe
Back Bling: Batman Comic Book Cape
Glider: Rusty Rider
The combination of comic books and heavy metal is a new trend that is perfectly captured by the Black Knight, Anarchy Axe, Batman's Cape, and the Rusty Rider. She flies down from Fortnite's heavens to cut down her foes, all with a strong soundtrack provided by Gwar playing in her head.
#1 - Dante
Skin: Dante
Pickaxe: Kingmakers
Back Bling: Bone Wings
Glider: Silver Surfer's Surfboard
Style and elegance combined in a deathly package. Dante glides through Fortnite's skies on Silver Surfer's Surfboard; a charming vision of Death with Bone Wings and Kingmakers. He will take the lives of countless players, and they will thank him for it.
Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.