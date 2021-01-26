Top 5 Fortnite Season 5 skin combos that players need to try

One of the best parts of Fortnite is customizing characters with different skins, pickaxes, back bling, and gliders. While many characters come with full sets, switching around each piece to make unique combinations drives players to find that perfect item to complete their look.

5 awesome Fortnite skin combos

#5 - Arachne

Arachne

Skin: Arachne

Pickaxe: Chaos Scythe

Back Bling: Dusk Wings

Glider: Dayflier

Arachne is a fantastic skin on her own, but equip her with the Chaos Scythe, some Dusk Wings, and the Dayflier, and she is a dark goddess ready to reap the souls of Fortnite's island.

Advertisement

#4 - Airheart

Airheart

Skin: Airheart

Pickaxe: Director's Cut

Back Bling: Arroyo Pack

Glider: Dirigible

Airheart's vintage look pairs excellently with Director's Cut and the Dirigible. The Arroyo Pack gives her the finishing touch to show everyone that she is an adventurer ready to throw down before she captures the beauty of her discoveries.

#3 - Bunker Jonesy

Bunker Jonesy

Skin: Bunker Jonesy

Pickaxe: Bait Bones

Back Bling: Bird Hovel

Glider: Floatilla Flier

Advertisement

Fortnite's Jonesy has hit upon some hard times, as seen by his patched together Floatilla Flier and the fact that he is using old Bait Bones to harvest materials. While it is no Wilson, his Bird Hovel keeps his constant companion safe and sound. It is always nice to have someone to talk to.

#2 - Black Knight

Black Knight

Skin: Black Knight

Pickaxe: Anarchy Axe

Back Bling: Batman Comic Book Cape

Glider: Rusty Rider

The combination of comic books and heavy metal is a new trend that is perfectly captured by the Black Knight, Anarchy Axe, Batman's Cape, and the Rusty Rider. She flies down from Fortnite's heavens to cut down her foes, all with a strong soundtrack provided by Gwar playing in her head.

#1 - Dante

Dante

Advertisement

Skin: Dante

Pickaxe: Kingmakers

Back Bling: Bone Wings

Glider: Silver Surfer's Surfboard

Style and elegance combined in a deathly package. Dante glides through Fortnite's skies on Silver Surfer's Surfboard; a charming vision of Death with Bone Wings and Kingmakers. He will take the lives of countless players, and they will thank him for it.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.