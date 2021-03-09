Top 5 Fortnite trios to look out for in the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 5 Grand Finale

Fortnite Competitive's Chapter 2, Season 5 Semi-Finals have now been wrapped up, and they included a solid showing from several standout trios from across the various regions.

While some well-known names played their part, a surprising showing from the relatively small Oceania region was included too.

Top trios to keep an eye on during Fortnite's competitive Chapter 2 Season 5 Grand Finale

Put a bow on it - FNCS Semi-Finals is complete! @jeffersbtw @UnionFN_ and @dardisfn take the Victory Royale and the final spot in the NAW FNCS Finals. pic.twitter.com/BnW3UTfYoO — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 8, 2021

NA East - Bugha, Bizzle, Clix

1st Heat 1, sweaty in grands pic.twitter.com/rZJOzDVtBj — Bugha (@bugha) March 6, 2021

It makes sense that a trio including Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, one of the top Fortnite players in the world, would do so well in the Semi-Finals. Timothy "Bizzle" Miller and Cody "Clix" Conrod are no joke either, making the North American team a strong contender for the Grande Finale.

NA West - Kaboo, Mangos, PELICAN

1st in heat 1!!! pic.twitter.com/U9VoqeOZDQ — pure pelican (@pelicanfn_) March 7, 2021

Surprisingly, 100T Arkhram, 100T rehx and NRG EpikWhale came up short, coming in 2nd in Heat B of the NA West Semi-Finals. Out of all the heats, Team 5G, consisting of Kaboo, Mangos, and PELICAN, look to be the most promising of the 1st place trios.

Europe - Savage, Drop, TaySon

1ST PLACE HEAT A. w/ @IDropfn @taysonFN



Crashed game 1 and played so well the other games ggs pic.twitter.com/TEuOovNB5u — 100T MrSavage (@MrSavage) March 6, 2021

The Fornite trio of Martin "Savage" Foss Andersen, Drop, and Tai "TaySon" Starčič put in an impressive showing against some pretty great odds. Their inclusion in the FNCS Grand Finale will be TaySon's 3rd trip to the finals, bringing Drop and Savage along for their first ride at the grand stage.

Middle East & Asia - 2SLAROI, DaFa1zzy, JozyaWRLD

While the Middle East did not have as much of a stand-out showing as other regions, Asia certainly had some great trios. 2SLAROI, DaFa1zzy, and JozyaWRLD came in 1st in their heat, with an impressive 56 point lead over the 2nd placed team.

Oceania - PWR Muz, PWR looter, speedy

Often overlooked, Oceania had an amazing Semi-Finals with the Fortnite trio of Muz, Sebastian "looter", and speedy, coming in 1st in their heat with 229 points. Their inclusion in the Fortnite Competative Grand Finale may throw a wrench in some other trios' path to victory.