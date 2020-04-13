Top 5 Fraggers of Akhada Cup Season 2

Two Fnatic players were there in the list of top-5 fraggers at the tournament.

Read on to find out who else made the top 5 and who didn't.

Akhada Cup Season 2, a 5-day pro-scrims invitational tournament, has finally come to an end . synerGE Gaming Esports won the competition, with 324 overall rating points. Other teams who made it to the top 5 were Fnatic, Megastars, Revenge Esports, and Celtz. Soul, fans' most favourite, was not even in the top 5.

The tournament was keenly contested as we witnessed intense close-combat gameplay throughout the five days of competition. Many top players came into the limelight and proved their prowess to the audience. Here is the list of the top 5 fraggers who showed their gaming skills in these five days.

Top 5 Fraggers List

The list has two players from an international esports firm, Fnatic. Ash and Franky are the teammates of ScoutOP, who grabbed 37 and 34 kills, respectively.

Franky was the top fragger, followed by Jonathan of TSM ENTITY, who also had 37 kills. The list has names from the winning team synerGE Gaming. Servi, with 34 kills, is the only player from synerGE who was a top fragger.

Akshay of Revenge Esports, with 36 kills, was placed in 3rd position in the list of top 5 fraggers of the Akhada Cup Season 2 pro-scrims.

