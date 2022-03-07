Top 5 free games like COD Mobile for 2 GB RAM devices

COD Mobile is one of the best free-to-play FPS titles available on the iOS and Android application stores. It offers a higher-end gaming experience. In addition, there are just a few games that have outdone COD Mobile's graphics quality. Apart from the graphic output, the game boasts a library of multiplayer maps with different terrains.

COD Mobile is also famous for its in-game content, previously seen in other renowned Call of Duty titles. The variety of content includes weaponry, blueprints, scorestreaks, characters, operator skills, maps, perks, and many more. However, high resource requirements are behind COD Mobile's relatively low popularity.

Players who own a 2 GB RAM device cannot enjoy COD Mobile on their smartphones. The game will not run smoothly as the phone barely meets the game's minimum requirements.

Moreover, the download size of more than 1.9 GB (without additional resource packages) makes it nearly impossible for users to install COD Mobile without any hassle.

Therefore, users should look for better options like COD Mobile that run smoothly on 2 GB RAM devices.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

COD Mobile: The best free-to-play alternatives for 2 GB RAM smartphones

1) Free Fire

Download:

Garena Free Fire is the most famous battle royale game for low-end smartphones. The popular survival shooter has been nothing short of a viral phenomenon. Due to its staggering userbase, developers have also maintained the quality of Free Fire.

One can use several weapon skins, pets, and character abilities to their advantage in combat situations during matches. The game also has an array of in-app purchases in terms of item skins and emotes.

2) PUBG Mobile Lite

Download

Aside from Free Fire, PUBG Mobile is another video game that has created global talks. However, its higher resource requirements led developers to introduce PUBG Mobile Lite with similar in-game features but compressed graphics quality.

Multiple game modes, weapons, accessories, and challenging combat situations have made PUBG Mobile Lite a decent choice for low-end smartphone users. Like the previous entry on this list, PUBG Mobile Lite is also rich in various in-game content.

3) Modern Combat Versus: FPS game

Download:

Gameloft has produced many impressive mobile games over the years, and the Modern Combat series is one of them. The famous mobile shooting game series has striking similarities to the Call of Duty franchise.

"Modern Combat Versus: FPS game" is one of the multiplayer shooters from the series that caters to low-end smartphone audiences. The game is compatible with 2 GB RAM devices and runs smoothly with a lot of fuss.

The in-game content of "Modern Combat Versus: FPS game" also has similarities to Call of Duty: Mobile's MP mode. In addition, the game provides a diversity of characters known as Agents.

4) ScarFall - The Royale Combat

Download:

There are a few decent options for free mobile shooting games for 2 GB RAM devices, and ScarFall is one of them. The BR shooter offers good 3D graphics with fast-paced action on the battlefield.

The game offers different modes with more than enough in-game weaponry that players can use during matches.

5) MaskGun - FPS Shooting Gun Game

Download:

The final entry on this list is another Indian free-to-play mobile shooter with multiple PvP modes. The game has seen regular updates that have enriched its in-game content.

There are more than enough guns to keep the players hooked. Additional features like the Real-Time Friends System, Missions, Achievements, and Gear Customizations make MaskGun more interesting.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar