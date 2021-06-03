Top 5 free online car games for kids on the Play Store

Let's face it, car games are still cool. Racing games remain a popular choice among mobile gamers.

For Android users, the Play Store is teeming with a wide range of racing games. Most offer decent graphics, engaging gameplay, and even have multiplayer modes. They are also a good break from titles like PUBG and COD Mobile.

This article dives into five of the best car games that will keep any young player enthusiastically invested.

Some of the best car games on the Play Store for kids

1) Asphalt 9 Legends

With a popular legacy, the latest installment of Asphalt tops the list. Stunning graphics, extensive gameplay, and over 800 events will keep players engaged for a longer haul.

There are around 50 luxury cars to be unlocked and upgraded to race in several exotic locations. At once, eight players can be a part of the multiplayer races.

2) Asphalt 8 Airborne

The predecessor of Asphalt 9 remains one of the most popular car games on the Play Store. Asphalt 8 Airborne is still updated frequently by the developer.

The game includes over 75 tracks that sprawl across 18 locations and more than 300 cars. Asphalt 8 can be played in multiplayer and single-mode.

3) Hill Climb Racing 2

Back in 2012, Hill Climb Racing was one of those addictive car games. The developer rolled out a sequel which went on to become a massive hit. Hill Climb Racing 2 resembles the original one a lot.

The new version sports an online multiplayer mode along with campaigns, daily tasks, and challenges. The controls are simple and similar to the original version. Hit the gas pedal to go, press the brake to stop, and collect fuel and coins along the way.

4) CSR Racing 2

CSR 2 is the successor to the original hit, CSR Racing. Just like the original, CSR 2 has stunning graphics and some of the hottest cars.

For players that prefer online races against random players, CSR 2 is the best option for car games out there. Players buy cars, upgrade them, and outperform their opponents in real-time races.

5) Nitro Nation Drag & Drift Racing

One of the famous car games on the Play Store, Nitro Nation Drag and Drift Racing lets players form a squad and join the multi-player races.

The game features more than 100 cars, including Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, and more. Players have to buy and upgrade the cars to dominate the drift events.

