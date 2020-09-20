Top 5 free open-world survival games in 2020: PC edition

Open-world survival games have created a distinct niche for themselves in the video game market. Survival games are generally set in hostile environments where players need to collect resources, craft tools, make weapons and shelter, forage for food, and other similar tasks necessary for one’s survival.

In this article, we look at the top 5 free open-world survival games in 2020.

5 of the best free open-world survival games in 2020: PC Edition

5. Dead Frontier 2

Image Credits: DeadFrontierMMO, YouTube

Dead Frontier 2 was developed by Creaky Corpse Ltd. and released back in September 2018. It is an online free-to-play survival horror game which requires players to scavenge for supplies, improve their skills and trade with other players.

The game is unique because it has a player-driven economy which allows you to trade items easily. Furthermore, it has recently seen a plethora of updates which have dramatically improved the availability of equipment on the map.

4. Infestation: The New Z

Image Credits: playnewz.com

Infestation: The New Z is another open-world survival game with four different game modes. The game is free to play and is more of a player vs. player experience. There are a plethora of maps and game modes with different kinds of conditions that players have to deal with.

The game is set in a world infested by a host of mutated creatures including zombies. This is in addition to the other players that you need to go up against.

3. Russian Fishing 4

Image Credits: rf4game.com

The fourth installment of the Russian Fishing series has been well received by fans and critics alike. Russian Fishing 4 is basically a fishing simulator with an open and free-to-roam world which does not have a storyline or plot.

The game gives players complete freedom and has various picturesque locations. Of late, it has seen a plethora of updates and new equipment, which makes for an always evolving world.

2. Creativerse

Image Credits: PCGameBenchmark

Creativerse is a free-to-play sandbox survival game which is developed by Playful corp. and was initially released as an Early Access title back in 2014. The game is inspired by Minecraft and has a procedurally generated world of blocks. To survive, players interact with flora and fauna, craft items, and build structures.

The game’s full release happened back in May 2017 and since then, it has managed to garner a rather massive community of fans.

1. Unturned

Image Credits: Steam

Unturned is one of the best free-to-play survival games. The game was designed by Nelson Sexton, the sole member of the gaming company Smartly Dressed Games. Unturned allows gamers to create custom maps, cosmetics and even mods with the in-game editor.

Players can then choose to publish these maps to the Steam Workshop. The game has both a single-player and an online multiplayer mode, along with a variety of other game-modes. Unturned was released back in June 2017 and has the basic ‘Zombie survival’ concept.

You can look at the video below to get a better idea of the best open-world survival games for PC.