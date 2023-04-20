Top 5 gacha games for beginners

Gacha games have become more and more popular in recent years. These titles offer a unique combination of strategy, role-playing, and collection mechanics that can be incredibly addictive and rewarding. Although they are frequently free to play, one can pay real money to get premium items and make faster progress in-game.

Gacha games can be exciting and rewarding for new players. However, due to their intricate mechanics and complicated growth systems, they can also be daunting.

Beginners can navigate and dominate the world of gacha games by taking the time to master the genre's fundamentals and build a plan for managing resources.

This article ranks the top five gacha games for new players.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Honkai Impact 3rd and 4 other amazing gacha games for new players

5) Arknights

Arknights is a game that combines tower defense gameplay with anime-style graphics and an engaging storyline. In the game, players assume the role of a doctor who manages a group of Operators, each with special skills and stats, in an effort to combat the enigmatic disease known as Oripathy.

Arknights is well-suited for beginners due to its easy-to-learn mechanics, comprehensive tutorials, and forgiving gameplay. Its tower defense gameplay is straightforward, with players placing Operators on a grid-based map to defend against waves of enemies.

4) Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Legends is a fighting title based on the popular Dragon Ball anime. Players can gather and engage in combat with a wide variety of series characters, each of whom has special skills and stats. The tutorial offers a thorough explanation of the controls and battle system, and the game's principles are simple to grasp.

One of Dragon Ball Legends' standout features is its generous reward system, which gives new players a ton of chances to amass strong characters and equipment just by playing the game. In the competitive multiplayer mode, one can go up against players from across the globe.

The emphasis on strategy over luck is another highlight of Dragon Ball Legends that makes it approachable for beginners. Since it finds a solid balance between strategy and action, offering a hard yet approachable experience, the game is great for new players.

3) Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is a gacha game developed and published by miHoYo.The game takes place in a world overrun by Honkai, a mysterious force that corrupts everything it touches. Players take on the role of powerful warriors who can harness the power of Honkai to defeat enemies that threaten humanity.

The title's gacha system is fairly generous, offering players a good chance of acquiring powerful characters and weapons without having to spend a lot of money. This makes it easy for beginners to build a strong and competitive team without feeling like they need to invest heavily in the game.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a fantastic game for beginners due to its accessibility, engaging gameplay, and generous system.

2) Epic Seven

Epic Seven has gorgeous 2D animation, hand-drawn graphics, and turn-based RPG gameplay. In the game, players gather and engage in combat with a variety of heroes. The title also offers a number of gameplay options, such as cooperative multiplayer, boss fights, and story missions.

One of Epic Seven's distinguishing characteristics is its Skill Enhancement system, which enables players to enhance the talents of their heroes by gathering particular items. The Selective Summon system, which enables players to select the hero they want to summon as the game begins, is another appealing feature for beginners.

Players of all skill levels can enjoy turn-based RPG gameplay on Epic Seven, making it a suitable choice for beginners.

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game created by miHoYo. The story takes place in the world of Teyvat, where players assume the role of a Wanderer looking for their missing sibling. They will encounter a wide variety of people along the way, each with their own special skills and personalities.

Genshin Impact is a fantastic gacha game for beginners since it mixes fun gameplay with gorgeous graphics and a captivating plot. Players can explore the expansive environment of Teyvat at their own pace, thanks to the open-world architecture, which offers many chances for exploration and adventure.

Genshin Impact's extensive tutorial system, which walks players through the game's mechanics and offers advice on how to advance through the tale, is one of the primary features that makes it approachable for beginners.

Genshin Impact is a great game for new players who want an engaging and satisfying gaming experience.

Gacha games form a unique genre that combines the excitement of collecting and customizing characters with traditional RPG elements. For beginners, these titles offer a fantastic opportunity to explore new worlds, meet various characters, and experience thrilling gameplay.

With a wide range of titles to choose from, there is sure to be a gacha game out there that is perfect for you.

