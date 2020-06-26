Top 5 games that can run on almost any PC

AAA games have come a long way in the last decade, and they can be extremely demanding in terms of hardware requirement.

These are some of the best games that you can play on low to mid tier PC setups.

The last decade saw AAA games rise to new heights and offer a lot more in terms of technology, graphics, and gameplay. Open-world games got bigger, the first-person shooters grew in scale, and battle royale games came into existence.

Games today demand a lot more from the hardware on PCs and as hardware gets more expensive, playing the latest releases can get tough. While consoles offer a great platform to play games developed specifically for the hardware, staying up to date with PCs can be extremely taxing and expensive.

However, there are several games that do not demand as much in terms of hardware. Here's a list of 5 of the Best PC Games that can run on almost any PC.

Top 5 games that can run on almost any PC

5) Papers, Please

Papers, Please is one of the most unique indie games ever developed. It puts you in control of an immigration inspector at a border checkpoint in the fictional communist state of Arstotzka.

The game's narrative through gameplay, and the tough decisions it asks you to make is simply one of the most unique game experiences of all-time. The game's narrative received a lot of praise, and even spawned a short film.

4) Max Payne 2

While the game was quite the technical powerhouse back in the time of its release, it still holds up graphically even today and isn't demanding.

Max Payne 2 came out in the year in 2003, and is one of the most critically acclaimed games that did not do well commercially.

It is one of the most tragic and beautiful stories ever told in videogames, and can run on almost any low-end setup as well.

3) LIMBO

LIMBO is one of the most critically acclaimed and discussed Indie games of all-time. It is a wonderfully realized adventure of a young boy through a dark dimension.

The narrative of the game unfolds slowly as you play through its levels, and it takes the player on an extremely fascinating journey. LIMBO does not demand a lot in terms of hardware, and the settings can always be tweaked to suit your hardware.

2) Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

IO Interactive's Hitman franchise has been one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history. The first game in the series had potential, but wasn't as big of a hit. However, the sequel, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin hit it out of the park.

It was a complete blast from start to end, and sees the protagonist: Agent 47 go through multiple locations all across the world to execute high-value targets. The gameplay of Hitman games has always been loved by the fans.

1) The Stanley Parable

Indie games have truly come a long way in the last decade.The Stanley Parable is one of the most bizarre, unique and sometimes scary experiences you can have while playing videogames.

It is an extremely cerebral game that questions who really is in control of the game. The game received massive support from the fans and critics alike, and is one of the best indie games of all-time.

The game was so popular in fact, that it was also mentioned in the hit Netflix series House of Cards.