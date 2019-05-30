Top 5 Games For PC With 4 GB RAM In 2019

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 // 30 May 2019, 18:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top 5 Games For PC With 4GB RAM

Playing great PC games is the dream of every gamer. And in this post, you will come across 5 best games for PC with 4GB RAM. These games are some of the most reviewed and played games on PC's with at least 4GB RAM and run smoothly.

#5 Sleeping Dogs:

A great action adventure game, Sleeping dogs is an open world game which comes with an impressive storyline. The game, which was launched in 2012, has impressive graphics and depictions of various elements in the game.

The game is available in TPP and has great overall combat experience. It allows players to fight enemies coming from various directions with grapple, attack and counter moves.

#4 Assassin Creed Unity:

This franchise is known to offer best in class PC games to its fans. Assassin Creed Unity is one of the best open world games which comes with great gameplay. The game plots on historical events and the player needs to complete assigned missions.

Top 5 Games For PC With 4GB RAM

It is a great game for people who love role playing games and simulations. A player gets to ride horses, climb on houses and much more.

#3 Sniper Ghost Warrior 3:

If you love long-range shooting or sniping then this game is definitely made for you. Lots of sniper guns to choose and various tactical missions to play has made this game best sniper game for PC with 4GB RAM.

Smooth graphics help facilitates better gameplay without any major lags or stutters. It runs very smoothly on Windows 7 and its higher variants. It requires the least hard disk space of 50 GB and then you are good to go.

#2 Far Cry 3:

A great open world game with some remarkable missions to complete. Far Cry 3 is a great option who likes to play first person shooter games. It has a very colorful environment and an impressive storyline.

Advertisement

Top 5 Games For PC With 4GB RAM

It includes various types of guns like assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles. Many other items like grenades and health kits can also be bought by getting in-game currency. A player gets this currency as a reward for completing missions.

#1 Battlefield 3:

Battlefield 3 is a FPP shooter game will give an amazing experience to players. It has very smooth gameplay and a 4GB RAM PC can easily handle its graphics.

In Battlefield 3 a player plays multiple roles of a Marine Soldier, F-18 Super Hornet pilot and M1A2 tank operator. The game includes various real-life inspired guns and other items. Many assault guns are available for better combat fights, a player will get Rocket Launcher to fight against tanks and much more.

Hence if you are an intense shooting game lover then Battlefield won't disappoint you in any way. Its sequel Battlefield 4 is also a great choice but its requirements are higher than this.

For the latest Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.