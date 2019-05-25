Top 5 Games From the 1990s

Gaming has come a long way in the past two decades. Back in the day, most gamers had those Chinese knockoffs of the NES with the cartridge claiming to have ten thousand games. From 8 bit games to games having 1:1 scale of real-world places, the gaming industry has seen a lot.

However, no one would deny the fact that we still have fond memories of the games we played back in the day.

While the games back in the day didn't appeal at a graphically realistic level, they still had stellar art styles, and amazing game design and narratives. Some of the games back then are arguably better and more enjoyable than some of the latest ones out there.

Amidst all the PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile hype, we decided to look back at some of the games from the 90s which we loved back in the day, and today as well.

#5 Wolfenstein 3D

Wolfenstein 3D

Most of the gamers who started playing video games in the 90s or 2000s started their journey with this game. The game was iD Software's second game, and it gave the world a new genre. A genre that revolutionized the gaming industry and was liked by a majority of the gamers around the world.

A genre that paved the way for some excellent titles in the future. Apart from introducing a new genre to the world, Wolfenstein 3D was an excellent game itself. I still remember the adrenaline rushing final boss fight against Hitler.

The built up to the final boss involved a lot of thrilling action sequences with the various enemies in the game, finally leading to Hitler. The game was pretty challenging, and the final boss fight completely pushed that to the next level.

Back in the day, most games were challenging and Wolfenstein 3D was not an exception. But, that's what made it more fun. The rewarding feel one got after taking down Hitler was unparalleled.

