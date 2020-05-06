Top 5 Games For PC with 8GB RAM in 2020

A good PC game can be a great time-pass as well as a stress reliever. Playing good PC games is on the top bucket lists of most people.

During this ongoing lockdown period, enjoy these top 5 hand-picked games in 2020 for PC with 4GB RAM.

None of these games require any high-end graphics card to be installed in one's PC setup.

Top 5 Games For PC with 4GB RAM:

1] Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3

An enticing story makes a PC game more appealing to its fans. Far Cry 3 comes with a storyline that can keep a player bound to the game till the very end. The game features a theme of a few friends stranded on an unknown island.

Its impressive and colourful graphics makes it one of the best games suited for a 4 GB RAM PC. The game has some great dynamics, including various weapons from crossbows to assault rifles, sniper rifles and more. Far Cry 3 is a First-Person Perspective shooter game and features various roles to play in-game.

2] GTA IV

GTA IV

GTA is a gaming franchise that needs no major introduction in the PC gaming world. Launched by Rockstar Studios in 2008, the game still has millions of players enjoying it worldwide.

The game is loved by PC gaming streamers all across the globe. With 4 GB RAM to counter the high intensive graphics of the game, this game is a must-play for every PC gamer.

3] The Witcher 3

Witcher 3

An impressive action-filled game with role-playing capabilities, Witcher 3 is one of the best PC games ever developed.

It took almost 3-4 years for the game to be released across various gaming platforms. Witcher 3 comes with a story inspired by various European cultures.

The game has won various awards and is game a PC gamer must give a try. With world-class music, high intensive graphics and a story to look out for, Witcher 3 is one of the best PC games.

4] Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 is an open-world first-person shooter game that has been widely appreciated by players for its impressive graphics and various game modes. The game was developed by Electronic Arts, a very renowned gaming developer company.

Battlefield 4 features two modes, namely Single-player and Multiplayer mode. In Single-player mode, players can do many short missions but the real fun is in the multiplayer mode.

In multiplayer mode, a player can be a soldier in a war between the US, China and Russia. A player can use various types of in-game items available for a better gaming experience. Battlefield 4 provides a good overall experience of an army veteran that makes it one of the games for PC in 2020 worth trying.

5] Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 is another open-world game that comes with some great graphics and in-game mechanisms. It was an instant hit in the market just like its predecessor Just Cause 2 which was widely welcomed by gamers all around the globe.

The game is ideal for gamers who want an open-world environment with lots of shooting. Just Cause 3 also has very frequent updates to enhance the gaming experience.

