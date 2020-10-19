Slither.io, much like the classic Snake game available on Nokia phones, is a game involving a snake who has to continue feeding to grow in size without crashing into itself. However, Slither.io being a multiplayer game makes it even more interesting.

In Slither.io, if the snake which is under your control, and it runs into a different snake controlled by a different player, you lose. There can be hundreds of players in a single game of Slither.io.

5 games like Slither.io

Agar.io

Perhaps the most popular game other than Slither.io, Agar.io boasts a download of over 100,000,000. Agar.io is an objective-based game where the player has to consume small dots and other players smaller than them in size to continue growing.

With an uncountable number of strategies, Agar.io is definitely one of it's own kind which can keep the player busy for hours. The game is available on the Android, iOS, and Web platforms.

Worm.is

An almost-exact clone of Slither.io, Worm.is allows the player to control a worm while consuming scattered items as well as smaller worms. Worm.is also offers players the chat option for a more interactive session.

The reason this game makes it into the list in spite of being so similar to Slither.io is because of the smoother gameplay as well as the added features, including speeding up, ejecting mass, and the ability to zoom out of the map. Worm.is is available for players on the Android, iOS and Web platforms.

Paper.io 2

With the main objective of covering more territory than your opponents, Paper.io 2 is a sequel of the original Paper.io. In this game, the players control blocks on a map and try to cover as much territory as they possibly can.

Once your opponent cuts off your trail with their block though, you will have to start from the beginning once again. Paper.io 2 is available for players on the Android, iOS and Web platforms.

ZombsRoyale.io

A mixture of Battle Royale and IO games, ZombsRoyale.io is a game which gives the Battle Royale genre a spin with a top-down perspective like MOBAs. The multiple game modes includes the zombie mode, 50v50, superpowers, and a crystal clash mode apart from the usual solo, duo and squad modes.

ZombsRoyale.io also provides players with the option to customise their characters with more than 1000 unique in-game cosmetic items. The game is available for players on the Android, iOS and Web Platforms

Hole.io

A physics-based puzzle game, Hole.io was developed by Voodoo. In this game, players get to play as a black hole determined to eat the entire world. Although the concept of this game is a little different than Slither.io, it will give you similar goosebumps with the endless desire of eating everything that falls in your path.

Hole.io is a game where players accumulate to determine who is the biggest hole in the game compared to Slither.io's snake. Hole.io is available for players only on the Android and iOS platforms.