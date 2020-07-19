The Xbox One and its later iterations: Xbox One S and Xbox One X are powerful gaming consoles with great performance. While this console generation was dominated by Sony's PS4, the Xbox remains one of the best gaming consoles you can buy.

The powerful hardware of the Xbox makes gaming on the console an extremely fun experience and one that fans always appreciate.

There are tonnes of games on the Xbox that support Keyboard and Mouse, as some players simply prefer the accuracy of those controls.

Here are 5 of the best games on Xbox One that support Keyboard and Mouse Controls.

Top 5 games with keyboard and mouse support on Xbox One

5) Fortnite

One of the most popular battle royale games of today, Fortnite continues to rise in popularity. KBM support in Fortnite has been optimized very well for a lot of platforms, including the Xbox One.

A lot of players feel that a Keyboard and Mouse setup is the best way to play shooters like Fortnite. The Matchmaking is affected by the use of Keyboard and Mouse, as it might be unfair for players with controllers to be pitted against players who are using a Keyboard and Mouse setup.

4) Metro: Exodus

Perhaps one of the most criminally underrated franchises in gaming today, the Metro series has only gone from strength to strength. Metro: Exodus tells a fascinating story, and with fantastic world-building.

Metro: Exodus is available across many platforms. Xbox One also offers KBM support for the game, which is an added benefit for players who prefer PC-like controls on their consoles.

3) Call of Duty Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty franchise has returned to form after a series of somewhat disappointing installations. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the most successful titles in the Xbox library, and also offers full KBM support.

While the Call of Duty franchise has always had great controls and mechanics for the controller, nothing can match the accuracy of a Keyboard and Mouse.

2) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is one of the most fun online experiences that lets players live out their Jack Sparrow-like pirate fantasy online. The game is simply designed for fun, and is one of the overlooked games in recent memory.

The game offers full KBM support for the Xbox One, making for an extremely responsive control scheme and gameplay.

1) Gears 5

Gears of War has been one of the most prized franchises for the Xbox consoles. The series has been instrumental in legitimizing the Xbox brand, and making it a serious competitor for Sony and Nintendo.

Gears 5 is one of the latest titles in the franchise and is one of the most refined games in the series in terms of gameplay. It even offers full KBM support for players more used to the control scheme on PC.