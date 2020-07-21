Pokemon GO is one of the most favourite games of mobile gamers around the world, and many of you must have loved playing it when it released back in 2016. If you have completed the game and want to fill the void that is left behind, you can now stop feeling sad, as there are many games similar to Pokemon GO that can be tried out!

Top five Android games like Pokemon GO

Here are five games that you can try if you love Pokemon GO.

Bulu Monster

Bulu Monster (Image: Sigma Games)

This game will surely remind you of Pokemon GO. You need to catch various types of monsters and then make them fight with other monsters to establish dominance. There are more than 150 monsters available, and 14 different maps that you can play in.

Temple Treasure Hunt

Temple Treasure Hunt (Image: Google Play)

You can follow the existing in-game trail or navigate on your own in this AR game. Just use the interactive map for your search quest to enjoy the game. Word of caution: Do not forget to turn on the GPS!

dARk: Subject One

dARk: Subject One (Image: Google Play)

The final season of popular Netflix series Dark just aired, and if you still cannot get over it, you can try out this game. dARk is based on finding somebody who is stuck in a parallel universe. This horror-adventure game will also give you some Stranger Things vibes!

MonsterCrafter

MonsterCrafter (Image: APKPure.com)

This game gives a twist to Pokemon GO in the sense that you can create your own monsters. So, modify and create a monster from the various available designs. After customising the creature as per your choice, you can pit it against others.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (Image: Harry Potter Wizards Unite)

If you are a Potterhead, squeal in delight, as you can cast spells and explore the magical game world of Harry Potter. You need to find confounded items and then unconfound them. In this game, you can even create your very own avatar, and choose to be an Auror, Magizoologist or Professor!