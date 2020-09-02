PUBG ban: 5 alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite

In case you are wondering why you cannot log in to PUBG Mobile Lite today, the app has just been banned by the Indian government. As of today, the game, along with PUBG Mobile, will no longer work in India, and all related servers have been suspended with immediate effect. This comes in the backdrop of growing tensions between India and China.

In addition to the PUBG Mobile bans, 116 other Chinese apps have been banned, including popular apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, and Weibo. While the move has been largely well received by the Indian public, PUBG Mobile Lite gamers have rushed to find alternates for the rather popular battle royale game. In this article, we look at some alternatives to the game.

PUBG ban: Five alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire was one of the first mobile battle royale games to gain popularity in India. The game has a global user base, and was the most downloaded title in 2019. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile Lite, and involves 50 players parachuting on to a BR-style island.

Image Credits: Venture Beat

While the graphics of the game have been developed keeping in mind low to mid-range phones, it is one of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite that you can find, as of now.

Black Survival

Black Survival Mobile has been developed by Archbears, a Korea-based gaming company. The game itself gives a dark, horror twist to the BR genre, and involves ten players who need to survive various other elements, in addition to each other.

Image Credits: Google Play

The game involves hunting and crafting of better weapons, and allows players to choose from a total of 35 different characters.

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

For PUBG Mobile Lite players looking for a break from the incessant competition, Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground is an apt alternative. The game offers a rather light take on the otherwise violence-filled BR genre, and offers familiar features.

Image Credits: Google Play

The game is free to play, has auto-shooting, and well, is a good way to while away your time in the absence of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

BATTLE OPS ROYAL Strike Survival Online Fps

Irrespective of the rather long name, BATTLE OPS ROYAL Strike Survival Online Fps is another easy game to play, with which has a plethora of maps and similar features to other mainstream BR games.

Image Credits: daliwan.com

The game features 21 maps, and allows people to make custom rooms to play with friends.

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

This is the second BR game developed by Azur Interactive Games Ltd that is on this list, in addition to Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground. It offers more than 30 different weapons and has a huge range of wacky skins, with headgear.

Image Credits: Google Play

Further, like Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground, the game lends a rather whimsical element to the traditional battle royal genre, and is perfect for players looking to kill time.