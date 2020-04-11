Top 5 Games, like PUBG, to play on mobile

A list of 5 Battle Royale games, like PUBG, that can be played on a mobile.

All the games offer unique features that would appeal to gamers of this genre.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) Mobile is a popular battle royale game.

PUBG Mobile offers excellent graphics, gameplay, gunplay, open-world, and animations, setting the bar high for games in the genre. A hundred thousand players can play PUBG concurrently. The game has registered more than a thousand downloads on the Google Playstore.

However, players tend to get bored easily. Not everyone prefers to stick around with one game for too long. On that note, we have sorted out the top 5 games for players who seek other mobile games similar to PUBGM.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) is developed by the same Chinese developer, Tencent, who have worked on the mobile versions of many western games. It is a beautifully crafted game from the Chinese developer. The most challenging, or one can say, the best feature of Call of Duty game is the gunplay.

Call of Duty Mobile offers fluent gunplay just like its predecessors on PC. It offers high definition game models that are optimised for gameplay. It provides plenty of game modes, battle royale included, that will keep you busy.

The game is rewarding in nature. It keeps you overwhelmed with achievements, gun attachments, perks & more. The battle royale mode may not be very polished, but it undoubtedly stands out. With the class system and a few other features, it makes the game fun to play.

Overall, we highly recommend players to check out the Call of Duty Mobile. Do share your experience with us in the comments section.

Free Fire

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is heaven for people who have low-end mobile devices. It is a battle royale game that offers a ton of new content. Free Fire is a game that shines in the graphics aspect. The aesthetic of the game is simple to the point of being almost bland. However, it is not a weak point of the game.

Free Fire is popular because of its easy accessibility to players. In the beginning, the game and the camera often felt wonky. Although, in recent times, they have been optimised to the fullest. The game experience is terrific. One doesn't need to worry about any stutters or lags.

Free Fire focuses most of its attention on cosmetics, companions, and other such in-game items. Character uniqueness is another aspect that defines the game. Free Fire offers excellent gunplay, but the game is not the best in this category.

The most prominent place where Free Fire shines is how well it is optimised for the gamers. Try the game and decide for yourself whether you like the game or should you move on to another one.

Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival is a game that I have played long before PUBG mobile released. It was the first mobile game that intrigued my interest. It looks vibrant and phenomenal for a mobile game. The gameplay is smooth, but the gunplay, although quite impressive, is not very realistic.

The vehicles are fun to cruise around. The open-world feels impressive due to its unique geographical design and good asset placements. Rules of Survival is a game that every mobile player should try.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile

Fortnite Battle Royale is the world's biggest battle royale game in the esports market. The game is a hugely popular one in its genre. The battle royale mode that stands at the apex of the BR genre is in beta mode. It is a game mode that the developers added to offer something new. The main focus of the game is its survival coop or so-called story mode that provides features like building bases and defending against hordes of enemies.

Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile version follows the legacy of its PC variant. It offers an artistic, even cartoonish, graphic design. The gameplay is smooth, and the gunplay is not that bad. The game is a masterpiece that everyone should try.

Like the PC version, the main feature that stands out in Fortnite Mobile is building. Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile is not an easy game. You have to grind a lot to have a win. Thus this game should not be taken for granted.

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction is a pure rip-off of Fortnite Battle Royale. Now, many of you might be wondering why a rip-off has been added when there are other good games around. The answer to it is simple. This game is on this list because it is a good one in its genre.

It may seem like a direct rip-off of Fortnite. However, Creative Destruction offers several unique elements like gliding, grabbing ledges, and parkour that make the game fun to play.